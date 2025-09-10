Students from schools across regional NSW who have been involved in the Kids in Space program will descend on Parkes next week for a student showcase event.

Kids in Space is an Australia-first program from The Andy Thomas Space Foundation and delivery partner Makers Empire that engages students in exciting, space-themed STEM learning and design thinking.

The program also promotes awareness of job opportunities in the space industry to help spark students’ interest in space careers.

In 2024 the project engaged around 16,000 primary and middle school students, hundreds of teachers, and more than 115 independent and Catholic schools across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.

Several schools will be in Parkes at the Parkes Services Club from 9.30am-1pm next Wednesday, 17 September for the showcase.

"The Kids in Space program tries its best to bring the opportunity for regional schools to participate in the program. It's something the program is very proud of," Makers Empire co-founder Lap Leung said.

"Parkes' regional and central location, its history, important role in space and the Parkes Radio Telescope, and the fabulous interest of participating regional schools, made Parkes a clear winner to host the showcase day."

Student presentations for this showcase will include research materials, prototypes and 3D printed solutions to their design challenge.

Industry experts will offer valuable and authentic feedback to students, with the showcase culminating with awards from both judges and student peers.

Each participating school received a package worth $6500 to give them valuable tools and resources for the program.

These packages included professional development and training, Makers Empire 3D design tools and resources, access to a custom, space-themed Challenge Course delivered via the Makers Empire 3D app, and a 3D printer so students' designs could be

printed out and tested.

“With almost 700 applications from teachers across Australia for Kids in Space, it’s clear that Australian schools are more eager than ever to help students develop an interest in space,” said Peter Nikoloff, executive director at the Andy Thomas Space Foundation.

“We’re excited to continue encouraging more Australian students and teachers to develop an interest in space, so more students are motivated to consider a career in space."

CEO of Makers Empire Jon Soong said they were happy to partner with the Andy Thomas Space Foundation and the Australian Space Agency again.

“We love engaging students in STEM learning with industry links and real-world applications, and helping them develop vital skills in problem-solving, collaboration, critical thinking, communication and citizenship,” he said.

Registrations for the Kids in Space program is open to schools across the country.

Any school interested can register for the 2026 program here: https://www.makersempire.com/kis-2026-eoi/.

Expressions of interest have been extended to Friday, 14 November.