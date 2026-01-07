The cheers said it all as last year’s Parkes Elvis Festival Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner, Josuel Grech from Malta unveiled his Star of Fame at the Wall of Fame on Wednesday morning.

This is Josuel’s second year at the Parkes Elvis Festival and if you are lucky enough to watch him at one of his shows, there is a big chance you will see his biggest fans in the crowd.

A group from Adelaide, Wollongong and Sydney have been following Josuel on his Australian tour and could not miss Josuel unveiling his star in Parkes on day one of the festival.

Josuel Grech's biggest fans cheer him on as he unveils his Star of Fame.

Among the group were Ann-marie and Lawrie Caruana who are attending their third Parkes Elvis Festival.

The couple were present at the UETA finals last year when Josuel took out the competition.

“We’re Elvis fans, but Josuel makes it special,” Ann-marie said.

“If you watch the video from the finals last year you can hear me screaming when he won."

The couple's admiration for Josuel has taken the pair as far as Malta on multiple occasions.

“We find out where he is performing and we're there," Lawrie said.

The group are all Maltese and share a love for Elvis.

This love is made extra special thanks to Josuel.

Alongside Anne-marie and Lawrie they are joined by four others following Josuel’s tour from Sydney to Parkes then Melbourne and Adelaide and have even come across more Josuel Grech fans since they have been in Parkes.

“Josuel is such a beautiful and humble young man,” Ann-marie added.