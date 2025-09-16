If your social media has been lighting up like rhinestones on an Elvis jumpsuit this last week, you will know the countdown to the 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival is officially on.

Excitement is building as shows and ticket sales are released and the talent that will grace stages across the town unveiled.

Here's what's been dropping if you've missed it.

The first big news to break from the official Parkes Elvis Festival Facebook page is that of Australian music royalty Marcia Hines honoured as next year's Wall of Fame recipient, recognising her incredible contribution to Australian music and entertainment.

Adding to the celebration, Marcia will headline the electrifying Disco Inferno show at the Parkes Leagues Club on Wednesday, 7 January.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and glittering stage presence, Marica promises a night of disco anthems and dancefloor magic that will have you boogieing from start to finish.

But make sure you secure your tickets now as they're sure to sell out.

And that's not all - there's been another significant change to the Elvis Express schedule.

Those travelling in style from Sydney's Central Station will arrive a day earlier, on Wednesday afternoon, meaning fans aboard will for the first time be here on day one of the festival, giving them an extra 24 hours to take in more attractions and entertainment.

Elvis fans are in for a treat next year with the announcement of two world class tribute artists headlining the festival.

Jay Dupuis, the 2014 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist World Champion, will bring his uncanny likeness, signature sound and magnetic stage presence to Parkes for the first time.

This ETA grew up in Louisiana with music in his blood, becoming a devoted fan of the King at just three years old and is a true blessing to the legacy of Elvis Presley.

Joining Jay will be the charismatic Louis Brown from the United Kingdom who is known for his energetic performances that span the eras of Elvis' legendary career.

He's toured extensively across the UK, Europe and USA and is a two-time runner-up in the Elvis Tribute competition.

His performances are more than just a tribute - they're an experience, blending flawless vocals, an engaging stage presence and a deep respect for the legacy of Elvis Presley.

This will also be Louis' first time at the Parkes Elvis Festival.

Tickets for the Feature Concert Shows at the Parkes Leagues Club have been on sale since Monday, 15 September so secure your seats via 123Tix before they sell out.

With these early announcements that are usually saved for the festival's program launch which takes place this Friday, anticipation is growing for what else is in store for next year's event.

Either way, the 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival is already shaping up to be a festival not to be missed so start dusting off your jumpsuits and shake-up those dresses, and make sure you add a touch of western for next year's theme Love Me Tender.