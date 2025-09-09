The preliminary counts are in and organisers of the 2025 Frontline Ball have announced they have raised more than $185,000 on Saturday night.

Almost 500 people looking their sparkling best packed the Parkes Leagues Club, the room absolutely glowing with the 'All that Glitters' theme.

The event aims to raise much-needed funds and support for organisations and special initiatives within the community.

All money raised from the third installment of this amazing event will be divided between the Central West Ronald McDonald House who assists Western NSW families with children undergoing medical treatment and regional domestic and family violence advocates Birds in the Bush who are based in Orange.

Two very worthy causes.

These are still early figures yet, organisers will release final numbers once all calculations are in.

"Thank you to all who sponsored, donated, attended and spread the word for the Frontline Services Ball 2025," they shared on social media following the event.

"We couldn’t have done it without you."

The very first ball in 2022 raised $64,734, even at an early count this year's final tally almost triples that number.

Overall the event has now raised at least $355,000 for some very important causes over three years (2022, 2023 and 2025), and it's all thanks to a very dedicated working party, many generous businesses and communities with some very big hearts.