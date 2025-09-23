The program's been launched, the international and headline acts revealed and there's a new focus on young families at next year's Parkes Elvis Festival.

Nostalgic is possibly the best word to describe the launch of the 33rd festival that took place at the Cooke Park Pavilion on Friday.

As special guests spoke - including Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott, Orange MP Phil Donato and Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey - footage of the first street parade played on a screen in the background.

Festival founders Bob and Anne Steel almost stole the show as Bob entertainingly and endearingly reminisced about past Elvis Wall of Fame inductees and all the incredible talent they've been honoured to host.

And for the first time we watched a Miss Priscilla perform at the launch, our 2025 Face of the Festival and Parkes singer and dancer Gracey Denham-Jones.

Turning back the clock to Elvis' earlier days, the 2026 theme is one that speaks to the heart: Love Me Tender.

Elvis made his acting debut in 1956 with the film Love Me Tender, a musical western renamed after the success of his song which featured in the movie 70 years ago.

Parkes locals and Elvis fans were treated to some early reveals in the lead-up to the launch, such as the international headline acts Jay Dupuis from the US - the 2014 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist World Champion in Memphis and Louis Brown from the UK - the two-time world runner-up including in 2025, and Australian music icon Marcia Hines as next year's Wall of Fame inductee.

Festival director Brendan Shipley announced the remaining highlights.

The festival program has been refreshed with exclusive theme shows with the feature artists at the Parkes Leagues Club and a new late night 'After Dark' performance.

The theme shows are Pure Elvis, If I Can Dream, Jukebox Heaven, That 70's Show, The Lost Performances and The Final Curtain.

"These are one night only - once they're gone, they're gone," Brendan said.

And tickets are selling fast.

For the first time our international headline acts will perform live at Central Station before the Elvis Express departs for Parkes - a day earlier too next year on Wednesday - to give fans a taste of what's ahead.

"The international feature artists have never performed at Central Station," Brendan said.

"They're in Sydney already, before they fly to Parkes, why not have them perform?"

And the new family fun zone coming to Cooke Park, an addition to the festival based on feedback from previous years, is as Brendan said dedicated to those younger rock 'n rollers.

It will feature live interactive experiences with none other than Bluey and Bingo and a show with Humphrey B Bear.

A remixed, dance-party celebration of Elvis like we've never seen before - Shake, Rattle & Rave featuring world premier Elvis DJ Tristan James - is debuting at the festival on the Thursday, 8 January.

The world-famous Elvis street parade will also move forward an hour to 9am to help festival goers beat the heat a littler earlier on the Saturday.

Of course it wouldn't be an Elvis Festival without the usual favourites - Gospel Service, Renewal of Vows, Miss Priscilla Dinner, Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist heats and finals, busking, look and sound a-likes, rock 'n roll dancing and more.

There's 103 days to go, see you at the Parkes Elvis Festival from 7-11 January.