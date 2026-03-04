Hotter than average temperatures and below average rainfall shaped the 2025-26 summer season for Parkes.

Despite the season beginning with a 20.7 degree day on 1 December, the mercury didn't stay low for long with 6 December reaching 40.2 degrees recording December's hottest day which was 1.3 degrees hotter than the long term average for the month.

Temperatures continued to rise across January with each day from 25 to 31 January recording over 41 degrees, and eight days in total during January exceeding 40 degrees.

The temperature peaked at 44.3 degrees on 31 January, well above the average of 41 degrees.

During January there weren't many days below 35 degrees offering little relief from the heat for Parkes Shire residents.

February saw the highest temperature reach 38.6 degrees on 6 February which was below the average 39.1 degrees.

Parkes' rainfall totals over summer told a similar dry story with a total of just 74.8mm recorded over the three months which is 98.1mm less than the summer average rainfall for the town.

And it's also 119.6mm less than what we received last summer, which was above average at 194.4mm in three months.

Recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology at the Parkes Airport, February recorded the highest amount of rainfall for summer with 32.2mm and December with a similar total of 30.8mm.

January was the driest month of the season with just 11.8mm of rain falling over Parkes, making it the driest January we've had in 28 years.

The Bureau reported that across southern and eastern Australia summer rainfall was generally below average, mirroring conditions we experienced here in Parkes.

Looking ahead, the autumn outlook by the Bureau suggests the dry pattern may continue.

While March shows no strong rainfall signal for southern Australia, meaning roughly equal chances of above or below average rain, a strengthening dry signal is forecast from April.

Southern parts of Australia are likely to record below average autumn rainfall, potentially leading to a dry start to the cool season.

Warmer than usual days and nights are also likely across most of Australia, with an increased chance of unusually high maximum temperatures across the southern half of the country as late-season heat remains possible in early autumn.

According to the NSW Government's interactive drought map, the whole of the Parkes Shire is declared drought affected.

The bushfire outlook issued by Australia's fire agencies indicates an increased fire risk for parts of NSW, despite recent rainfall potentially easing conditions in the short term.

Authorities warn that dangerous and destructive fires can still occur during autumn, even in areas with normal bushfire risk.