There has, rightly, been a lot of discussion on the Waste to Energy (WtE) plant (I can’t bring myself to use the term incinerator) proposed for Parkes.

It is important that all views be aired.

But let’s take the scaremongering out of it.

In most cases nowadays, it appears the minority has the loudest voice. I am not sure what the percentage (for or against) is in this matter.

I went along to the community consultation last year and raised many issues not only with the proponents of the plant, but also government departments involved in the approval process.

First of all, let’s be clear. If this plant is not safe, if there is any hint of danger or harm to people, animals, soil or water – any side effects or health issues now or in the future – it should never be approved and built!

Here or anywhere else! That is a given.

Farmers too are understandably worried about how the plant will affect their livelihoods but if we trust the powers-that-be, they are assured their futures are secure (how much farming land has already disappeared with the gross proliferation of solar panels not only in our area, but many other regional areas (note, no cities).

But there are WtE plants all around the world and more being built.

We’re also informed that technology is such that at the slightest hint of trouble, the plants are shut down, ensuring complete safety.

It will produce steam and electricity.

I am probably very naïve, but I do not believe that any regulatory body, government or company would proceed with any project that was in any way going to endanger people or the environment.

If that is the case, and we have nothing to fear, that this plant is perfectly safe, then there are so many positives to be enjoyed.

I have been reliably informed that the air (filtered) expected from this plant would actually be no worse than the air we already breathe here in Parkes.

Consider:

• For the past 100 years, trains have passed through our town. It is now the main hub of the Inland Rail project so there are many more trains to come in view of our location on the Sydney to Perth line, and the Melbourne to Brisbane route.

• We are on the Newell Highway, the main road link between Melbourne and Brisbane and the avenue of thousands of vehicles each day, including up to 1800 trucks.

• We enjoy an airline with regular services, many coming in directly over Parkes.

There are no filters to safeguard us with any of these emissions through exhaust fumes, smoke, aviation fuel… is there already an air quality issue?

And then we have an active and healthy agriculture industry which adds to that concern through dust, fertilisers, stock and sprays.

Our mining industry is continuing to expand, and wood fires are very common.

Our former record at the Parkes rubbish tip in burning waste was also fairly worrying.

Yet for many decades, these daily emissions have not worried us, never has our air quality been raised.

There is no disputing the fact something has to be done to deal with waste.

Admittedly, transporting it from Sydney to Parkes via rail is a strange move and hard to justify.

But again, my information is that this waste is carefully controlled, and very safe.

(Incidentally, is it only Sydney waste or is Parkes and other regional waste also delivered to the plant?)

Communities have been crying out for years for governments to decentralise, to encourage development in the regions.

The state government decided to do exactly that by setting up the Special Activation Precinct here in Parkes.

The construction of this WtE plant will complement that by providing cheaper electricity to encourage major factories to set up here.

Some have already done so and development applications are in for a couple more.

That will provide a solid future for Parkes through jobs and investment.

The WtE plant will provide hundreds of jobs in its construction plus I understand 50 permanent ongoing jobs.

Not to mention the many other local occupations that will be needed to keep it operational.

Parkes Shire Council has been a leader in developing and utilising environmental programs and has won awards Australia-wide for its water and sewerage operations.

This WtE plant will add further to our local contribution in the battle to save our environment.

Roel ten Cate, Parkes