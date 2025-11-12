Parkes Shire Council is seeking talented creatives from across Australia to help shape the future of the Parkes Wetlands, a stunning new natural and recreational destination in the heart of regional NSW.

Council is commissioning public artworks that celebrate the connection between art, community and the natural environment at the site on Akuna Road.

The $100,000 budget will allow for two to four artworks.

Expressions of Interest close at 10am on 1 December.

"This is your chance to leave a lasting creative legacy in one of NSW’s most exciting environmental transformation projects," council shared on social media.

As the first drops of water trickled into the Parkes Wetlands in late 2023 the site was supplied with water for the first time in more than five years, marking the beginning of council's exciting project to activate the wetlands for community use and future ecotourism.

The Parkes Wetlands project was first envisaged many years ago when the construction of council’s new sewage treatment plant was nearing completion, and the town’s old maturation ponds were decommissioned.

The first stage of the wetland’s development was completed in 2023, which included major earthworks to convert the old treatment ponds into a hydrologically complex, naturalistic and functional habitat capable of supporting a diverse range of native fauna and flora, including listed threatened and migratory birds.

Stage two of the wetlands project began in mid-2024, completed in early 2025, and involved the construction of a 2.5km gravel pathway around the wetlands to enable all abilities access to the site, and facilitate recreational activities such as walking, jogging and cycling.

Stage three, thanks to additional federal funding, will see the installation of a boardwalk and viewing platforms at the wetlands and the construction of two all-abilities access bird hides, as well as habitat creation, revegetation, interpretive signage and public art.

The $2.6 million wetlands project is estimated to be completed by 31 December next year.

Find out more and download the EOI documents on council's wetlands page: www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Council/News-media-and-projects/Projects-and-works/Parkes-Wetlands.

Enquiries can be sent to council@parkes.nsw.gov.au.