Residents are being invited to vote on a name for the new wetlands site currently under development on Akuna Road.

Parkes Shire Council is asking the community to choose from three proposed names: Wululu Wetlands, Parkes Wetlands or Akuna Wetlands.

Each option reflects local place, history and the area’s natural environment.

Parkes’ Road and Place Naming Committee, which consists of elected council members, is responsible for reviewing and endorsing proposed names, which must meet a strict criteria set by the Geographical Names Board of NSW before they can be approved.

The committee met in December 2024 to review potential names for the wetlands, which included a number of indigenous-themed names, alongside other historically and culturally significant names.

Each Wiradjuri word chosen as a potential name was endorsed by the Parkes Wiradjuri Language Group and the Parkes Aboriginal Community Working Party.

The committee narrowed the options down for the community, which you now see here.

For more information and to cast your vote, visit council’s website www.parkes.nsw.gov.au and click on the Have Your Say section.

You also have the option to suggest an alternative name.

Voting closes at 5pm on Friday, 6 March.

All feedback will be collated and presented at the next Road and Place Naming Committee meeting where final decisions will be considered.