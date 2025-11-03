A man has been killed in a crash southwest of Parkes over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Burcher Road, Burcher, 80km west of Forbes, on Saturday morning.

The alarm was raised by a passing motorist who saw the ute had left the road and hit a tree, NSW Police said in releasing the tragic news on Saturday.

Police said the driver, believed to be a 56-year-old local man, had died at the scene.

Officers from Central West Police District have been told the man was last seen driving out of Burcher about midnight.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.