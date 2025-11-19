Firefighters have been battling fires across the Parkes Shire that have included multiple caused from harvesting operations and a devastating house fire.

Ongoing dryness and persistent strong winds have contributed to dangerous fire conditions this past week, especially for farmers in the middle of harvest.

It led the NSW RFS Mid Lachlan Valley Team Fire Control Centre in Forbes to issue harvest safety alerts across the zone over the weekend, advising landholders to check local weather conditions against the Grain Harvest Guide before deciding if it's safe to continue harvesting.

Except for a fire that completely destroyed a family home in Cookamidgera, district coordinator Lachlan Allan said the majority of fires their volunteers have attended over the week have sparked from headers on crops.

"All it takes is for the machinery to hit a rock to create a spark," he said.

"Even trains are starting fires in the grass as they're driving past."

Two fires across the road from one another on Telescope Road at Alectown ignited last Thursday - one simply from hot bearings on a truck, the other from sparks off a header that destroyed the machine itself.

A grassfire took hold of more than 10 hectares on Cookamidgera Road late Friday morning that had reached some timber and machinery on the property.

Firefighters moved quickly to contain the blaze and they also had assistance from Steve Magill Earthmoving who provided a tanker of water.

They were called back to the area when it flared-up again by a header the next day.

Harvesting operations also started a large grassfire on a property at Tullamore on Saturday night.

"That fire was quite sizeable," Mr Allan said.

"We had 13 or so trucks out there, it could be seen from far away."

The enormous firefighting effort brought the blaze under control after burning 34 hectares, and kept it contained within the property's boundaries.

Smoulders were still being extinguished on Tuesday and it did reignite for a period around 6.45pm that night.

Family loses everything in house fire

The Parkes community is rallying behind the Tanswell family of Cookamidgera after they lost their family home and everything inside to a fire on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the property on Henry Parkes Way about 7.40am, arriving to find the house fully alight.

Multiple RFS brigades attended, as well as those from Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW, and NSW Ambulance and police were also present.

The young family of five escaped safely and were checked over by paramedics, but their home was completely destroyed.

"The suspected cause of the fire is electrical," said NSW RFS Mid Lachlan Valley Team district coordinator Lachlan Allan.

"It can happen to anyone.

"Unfortunately it happened to one of our own, Adam is a dedicated RFS volunteer with the East Brigade.

"The RFS has provided support to the family through various programs.

"The shock of it is setting in."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Adam and Brooke Tanswell and their three children to help them get back on their feet and rebuild their lives.

Alectown woman Casey Miles started the page which has now raised $8220 (at time of print).

"In a matter of moments they lost their belongings, their memories, and the sense of security we all take for granted," Casey wrote.

"Thankfully Brooke, Adam and the kids are safe - but they are now starting from nothing.

"As they navigate the shock and heartbreak of losing their home, we are coming together as a community to help them begin rebuilding their lives."

"The funds raised will go directly toward essential needs: clothing, temporary housing, basic household items, and the long process of replacing what was lost."

For those who'd like to help the family and donate, can do so by heading to the GoFundMe webpage at www.gofundme.com/f/help-get-tanswells-back-on-their-feet.