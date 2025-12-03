Parkes Shire Council staff were on the ground supporting NSW Rural Fire Service efforts after the Alectown fire ignited last week.

It started from a series of lightning strikes along Kadina Road last Wednesday, igniting a tree during the severe storm event.

From operating graders and water trucks to assisting with road closures, plant operations and water supply, council teams helped strengthen containment lines and maintained critical access for emergency services.

The fire remained active early Wednesday morning this week, according to the Hazards Near Me app, but was contained on multiple fronts and under patrol. Before noon it was officially out.

It had burnt 976 hectares.

The quick response of RFS volunteers and support services, council said, was key to bringing the shire's first major fire of the season under control.

"In response to the catastrophic fire danger rating declared for the Parkes Shire, a Section 44 was enacted, activating additional resources, aircraft, personnel, and inter-agency coordination," council said in a special statement released during firefighting efforts on day two of the fire.

In preparation for the forecast catastrophic conditions, the RFS deployed a Hellitank 211 (Chinook), Hellitank 202 (Bell 402) and Bomber 253 from Dubbo.

The Chinook was based out of the Parkes Airport and remained on site on Thursday to provide ongoing water bombing support for the area.

The main staging area for crews was established at Valley Heights, north of Alectown, where council staff worked alongside RFS personnel, and heavy plant operators.

Last Wednesday, three council graders worked from both the northern and southern ends of the fire to create access tracks and firebreaks.

Two graders worked from Burrill Creek Road, while another operated from Baldry-Peak Hill Road across private property to protect assets and push containment lines along the Goobang National Park boundary.

Three graders and two water trucks were still on site at 3.30pm the next day, positioned at key corners of the fire to support further containment.

A number of road closures and diversions were implemented to ensure community safety and maintain safe access for emergency services.

During the peak of the event, the water filtration plant temporarily went offline due to a power outage at the Forbes precinct, prompting water tankers to draw from local dams and creeks to maintain system pressure.

Council said this ensured the nearby airport maintained water capacity required for aerial firefighting support.

The Rapid Relief Team from Parkes was out there too, supporting the response by serving meals to 150 personnel on the ground.

In a social media post they said it was "a small way to back those who keep us safe".

"A huge thank you to all firefighters and emergency services who acted quickly to protect the community," they said.

Parkes Shire Council acknowledges the significant contribution of the following staff and volunteers who supported the firefighting effort: Matt Byrnes, Jason Bliss, Jack Read, Pat Tosetti, Brent Wood, Luke Byrnes, Peter Gaffa, Brad Dukes, Chad Hartin, Justin Spence, Tai Toomey, Dylan Jeffrey, Reece Barkle, Mia Galbraithe, Jim Hayes, Todd Knowles, Mark Blackstock, Cath McCaulay, Kylie Trueber, Sue McGrath, Andre Bruinsma, Rob Beilby and Tony Latter (SME).

Council extends its thanks to the RFS and all volunteers, air crews, plant operators and support personnel for their professionalism and rapid response to the fire.

Council urges all residents to remain alert and follow RFS updates and warnings on any nearby fires and during dangerous fire conditions.