Parkes High School Year 10 students in this year's RFS Cadets program have wrapped up their term of gaining hands-on experience and leadership skills that will stay with them for a lifetime.

Over term three the year 10 cadets learnt how to operate firefighting equipment, understand emergency procedures and work as a team.

Their learning culminated in a practical exercise at Lake Endeavour followed by a celebratory barbeque.

"The students always come back saying they don't want the program to end," said Terry Job who is involved with the Parkes High School RFS Cadets and founded the program at Parkes High.

"That enthusiasm shows how much they value what they have learnt."

While the program has been running for more than 20 years, Terry said the benefits remain the same.

Confidence, leadership and an understanding of fire safety.

"Even if they never become firefighters, they gain skills that help them in any emergency and employers love seeing this on a resume," Terry said.

"I've run into students who did the program 20 years ago. They tell me the program taught them how to keep themselves, their homes and their communities safe in fire prone areas. That's a big win."

The program gives year 10 students a hands-on introduction to firefighting.

"It's an overview of what a volunteer would do," Terry said.

"They learn about equipment, trucks and safety procedures. The RFS has been fantastic, students get to work with real gear including $300,000 fire trucks and wear full PPE."

While cadets never enter dangerous environments, they gain practical knowledge that could help in any emergency.

"Somewhere in your life, you'll face an emergency. This program prepares you for that," Terry said.

Some 16 to 20 students who take part in the program each year.

What began at Parkes High School now runs in schools across NSW and other states including Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria.

Terry has seen the program earn recognition from commissioners, ministers and even federal government representatives and has even earnt recognition himself with his involvement behind the program.

"I've worked with three commissioners over the years. The support from the RFS and the Department of Education has been incredible," Terry added.