To celebrate their participation in the Kids in Space program, students from schools across regional NSW came together in Parkes for a local showcase.

Kids in Space is an Australia-first program from The Andy Thomas Space Foundation and delivery partner Makers Empire that engages students in exciting, space-themed STEM learning and design thinking.

The program also promotes awareness of job opportunities in the space industry to help spark students’ interest in space careers.

Each participating school received a package worth $6500 to give them valuable tools and resources for the program, including a 3D printer so students designs could be printed out and tested.

While no schools from Parkes itself were involved, several others from around the region, including Cowra (Holmwood Public School), Blayney, Dubbo and Spring Hill, landed at the Parkes Services Club on 17 September for the showcase.

"The Kids in Space program tries its best to bring the opportunity for regional schools to participate in the program. It's something the program is very proud of," Makers Empire co-founder Lap Leung said.

"Parkes' regional and central location, its history, important role in space and the Parkes Radio Telescope, and the fabulous interest of participating regional schools, made Parkes a clear winner to host the showcase day."

Student presentations involved research materials, prototypes and 3D printed solutions to their design challenge. Industry experts offered valuable and authentic feedback to students, with the showcase culminating with awards from both judges and student peers.

The presentations from the schools were judged by CSIRO Parkes lead scientist, astronomer and astrophysicist Shi Dai; Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development economic development manager Kelly Hendry; Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott - Parkes Shire County, and Kids in Space program co-sponsor Sean Sloane from Parkes Toyota.

Neville Public School, located between Cowra and Bathurst, will represent NSW at the National Kids in Space Showcase this month, to be held at the Australian Space Discovery Centre in Adelaide.