Some good old fashioned schoolyard rivalry has brought out the best in a whole lot of public school teachers and staff.

But the real winner was the charity chosen by the school that finished with the most hours dedicated to exercise.

Middleton Public School proved they had the best moves and came out on top in a special exercise challenge that not only focused on the mental health and wellbeing of themselves and their colleagues, but also supported a local charity.

Members of the Henry Parkes Learning Community from the town's four public schools - Middleton, Parkes Public, Parkes East and Parkes High - were put through their paces over 10 weeks earlier this year, challenging themselves and one another to push further in the friendly team competition.

A massive 99 Department of Education staff members across the town took part - it wasn't just teachers but administration staff and student learning support officers too, each donating $10 to participate.

There were 37 from Parkes High, 29 from Parkes Public, 17 entrants from Parkes East and 15 from Middleton.

The schools recorded the average of their exercise hours each week which accumulated over the term - any physical activity, from walking, running, swimming, tennis, pilates, yoga, Tai Chi and gym sessions to mowing the lawn and gardening.

It had to be done out of school hours to avoid cheating.

Their combined efforts amounted to a total of 5786 hours over the 10 weeks.

The school with the highest average hours won the right to choose which charity would receive the money raised, which Middleton nominated to go to Ronald McDonald House in Orange.

"Middleton won by only 16 minutes," said Justine Morrissey from Parkes High School, highlighting how close the competition was.

Parkes High even had the Mitchell Network Director of Educational Leadership Charles Dwyer on their team, he wanted to throw his support behind the initiative.

"It was challenging but it was good motivation to keep going when we were getting tired and worn out," Justine said.

"We were happy to support Ronald McDonald House."

Middleton finished up with 67 hours and 48 minutes, with Parkes East Public not far behind on 67 hours and 32 minutes.

"The challenge also aimed to raise awareness of the importance of looking after ourselves both mentally and physically in a demanding and at times stressful job," said Claire Mackenzie from Parkes East Public.

The struggle with the work-life balance is all too familiar for these teachers and staff, who are also watching their colleagues leave the profession, particularly in the public sector, at alarming rates.

Claire said she and her fellow organisers wanted to do something that helped to look after one another and their public school community, promoted public education and created more unity - the exercise challenge being the result.

Participants found the challenge had more mental health benefit than physical.

And while that competitive banter between the public schools lasted even until the moment the $1000 cheque was handed over, the challenge became a bonding experience too for all involved.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West board member Geoff Rice said they continue to see the charity supported in the Parkes community.

"It's amazing and you don't have to look too far to see who it benefits and helps," he said.

"Parkes continues to be the largest user of the house, and a lot of people don't know it's there, anybody can use it.

"It's an amazing facility and an important part of our rural health system."

With the challenge possibly still fresh in competitors' minds - or some moments may be best forgotten - there's a chance this will become an annual event.

Which means if organisers are aiming for a Term 1 start date like they did this year, participants only have a few more months to ready themselves to make some moves that matter.

You can see all the school team photos in today's Champion Post (6 November).