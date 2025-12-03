Last week the Central West Marimba Ensemble captivated audiences at SpecFest at Sydney Olympic Park’s Qudos Arena.

This remarkable group was a collaboration between students from Bedgerabong Public School, Parkes East Public School, and Grenfell Public School, coming together to showcase their musical talents on a prominent stage that took place from 27-30 November.

The ensemble consisted of 43 enthusiastic students, including 8 participants from Years 4 to 6 from Grenfell Public School, accompanied by dedicated teachers Mr and Mrs Kilby.

Over the course of SpecFest, the group performed four times—beginning with a sound check on Thursday, followed by two performances on Friday and Saturday.

Their repertoire featured a diverse and engaging selection of songs that delighted the audiences: Land Down Under, Roar, Hurstbridge Kids, Banawa, Kalandara and Rip Tide.

Feedback from spectators was overwhelmingly positive, with one highlight being the praise from the headmaster of the Greater Sydney Marching Band, who singled out the Central West Marimba Ensemble as her favourite performance of the festival.

After a busy few days filled with music and camaraderie, the students returned to Grenfell on Sunday, tired but buoyed by a deep sense of pride in their achievements.

Their outstanding performances at SpecFest not only highlighted their musical skills but also the power of collaboration across schools in the Central West region.

This event will surely be a cherished memory for the young musicians, and an inspiration for future ensembles from these communities.