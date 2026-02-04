PHOTO
Ground has been broken at Parkes East Public School to make way for its new preschool.
SHAPE Australia Pty Ltd, a company that develops and produces unique modular construction projects, has been contracted to build the preschool, as it has for a number of other preschools in the state.
The NSW Government unveiled plans to build 100 new public preschools across the state in February 2024 in what is the state's biggest expansion of public preschools in history.
The government is spending $769 million to build the facilities that will be co-located at existing public primary schools, Parkes East being one of those named.
A section of the school grounds next to the car parking spaces on Renshaw McGirr Way has been fenced-off and the peg-out survey complete, with SHAPE workers onsite on Monday to begin the dig.
They’re digging 74 concrete piers-holes 1.5m deep with seven hold-down bolts with chains to support and hold down the new preschool structure, which will be a modular building - meaning it will be built offsite in sections and then transported to Parkes for assembly.
Site manager Derek Faulknall said the holes will take about a week to finish.
The new preschool will feature two playrooms each with its own amenities, a kitchen, laundry, office, and staff and comms rooms.
The exterior will have an entry courtyard, fencing, ramps and stairs, and a deck facing an open outdoor play area.