Archie and Katie McGirr with Lenny McGirr on his first day at Parkes Public School. PHOTOS: Madeline Blackstock Hudson Wheeldon was excited for his first day as a kindergartener with Leanne Wheeldon and Janaya Davis. Scott Walton and Rachael Kelly with one of this year's Parkes Public School kindergarteners Samuel Walton. Mansor, Cassandra and Xavier Burton with kindergartener Noah Burton who was excited to join his three older siblings at 'big school'. Katelyn Crow with kindergartener Remi Robertson. Amira Honorato was excited for her first day of Kindy with Dana Honorato. Sonny Hohnberg on his first day of kindergarten with Jake, Rebecca, Macey and Sadie Hohnberg. Jaidon, Cooper and Casey Jiles with Peyton Jiles on her first day of kindergarten. Josh, Brock, Lucas and Emma Morrison with Lara Morrison on her first day of kindergarten at Parkes Public School. Alexander, Kimberley and Ben Ryan with Christopher Ryan who was excited for his first day of kindergarten.

It’s the start of another school year across the Parkes Shire as a couple of hundred new kindy students took a big step into big school this week, and some next week.

Parents, siblings and families accompanied the new kindies to their rooms, sharing and capturing the special milestone together with some photos.

Four of Parkes' primary schools started back on Monday for 2026, including welcoming the kindies, with Holy Family School having their first day of kindergarten on Wednesday.

It was a family affair at Middleton Public School for the first day back for 2026 - Cass Stanford and her brother Luke and Casey Stanford with all their children - Logan Cohen who's in Year 4 this year, Levi Stanford (Year 2) and new kindy student Ivy Stanford, and Allira (Year 2) and Ella (Year 5) Cohen. PHOTOS: Christine Little Clara Sladek, Alaynah Rossiter and Ayla Peck were keen to get out the playdoh on their first day of kindergarten at Middleton Public School. Middleton kindy students Tyren Clark, Alexander Symonds and Bentley Pearce had fun exploring their new room on their first day of big school.

The shire schools in Peak Hill, Bogan Gate, Trundle and Tullamore fall under the Western Division who start school next week on Monday.

Here are some of our new kindy photos we've captured this week. This gallery features photos from Parkes Public School, Parkes East Public School and Middleton Public School.

Some of these photos appear in this week's edition of the Champion Post (5 February).

More kindy photos will be published in upcoming editions and a second gallery of beautiful new kindy photos is being collected as we speak. Stay tuned.