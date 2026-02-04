gallery image
gallery image

Archie and Katie McGirr with Lenny McGirr on his first day at Parkes Public School. PHOTOS: Madeline Blackstock
gallery image
gallery image

Hudson Wheeldon was excited for his first day as a kindergartener with Leanne Wheeldon and Janaya Davis.
gallery image
gallery image

Scott Walton and Rachael Kelly with one of this year's Parkes Public School kindergarteners Samuel Walton.
gallery image
gallery image

Mansor, Cassandra and Xavier Burton with kindergartener Noah Burton who was excited to join his three older siblings at 'big school'.
gallery image
gallery image

Katelyn Crow with kindergartener Remi Robertson.
gallery image
gallery image

Amira Honorato was excited for her first day of Kindy with Dana Honorato.
gallery image
gallery image

Sonny Hohnberg on his first day of kindergarten with Jake, Rebecca, Macey and Sadie Hohnberg.
gallery image
gallery image

Jaidon, Cooper and Casey Jiles with Peyton Jiles on her first day of kindergarten.
gallery image
gallery image

Josh, Brock, Lucas and Emma Morrison with Lara Morrison on her first day of kindergarten at Parkes Public School.
gallery image
gallery image

Alexander, Kimberley and Ben Ryan with Christopher Ryan who was excited for his first day of kindergarten.

It’s the start of another school year across the Parkes Shire as a couple of hundred new kindy students took a big step into big school this week, and some next week.

Parents, siblings and families accompanied the new kindies to their rooms, sharing and capturing the special milestone together with some photos.

Four of Parkes' primary schools started back on Monday for 2026, including welcoming the kindies, with Holy Family School having their first day of kindergarten on Wednesday.

gallery image
gallery image

It was a family affair at Middleton Public School for the first day back for 2026 - Cass Stanford and her brother Luke and Casey Stanford with all their children - Logan Cohen who's in Year 4 this year, Levi Stanford (Year 2) and new kindy student Ivy Stanford, and Allira (Year 2) and Ella (Year 5) Cohen. PHOTOS: Christine Little
gallery image
gallery image

Clara Sladek, Alaynah Rossiter and Ayla Peck were keen to get out the playdoh on their first day of kindergarten at Middleton Public School.
gallery image
gallery image

Middleton kindy students Tyren Clark, Alexander Symonds and Bentley Pearce had fun exploring their new room on their first day of big school.

The shire schools in Peak Hill, Bogan Gate, Trundle and Tullamore fall under the Western Division who start school next week on Monday.

Here are some of our new kindy photos we've captured this week. This gallery features photos from Parkes Public School, Parkes East Public School and Middleton Public School.

Some of these photos appear in this week's edition of the Champion Post (5 February).

More kindy photos will be published in upcoming editions and a second gallery of beautiful new kindy photos is being collected as we speak. Stay tuned.

gallery image
gallery image

Parkes East Public School's support dog Nixon came to say hello to the new kindy students on their first day of big school - Oliver Gillogly, Nate Cook, Ruby Lynch, Luka Nikolic, Isla Morrison and Victor Tuibau. PHOTOS: Christine Little
gallery image
gallery image

Dad Shannon Bray and mum Mercedes Ivey walked Reuben Bray to class at Parkes East for his first day of kindergarten.
gallery image
gallery image

New Parkes East kindies Farrah Cheney, Marley Cudden, Noah Haensch and Noah Ross loved spending time in the play room that features a kitchen.
gallery image
gallery image

Indi Scully and Riley Prout reading books together on their first day of kindy at Parkes East Public.
gallery image
gallery image

Jahrome Tago, Freya Athey and Marley Cudden colouring-in on their first day of kindy at Parkes East.
gallery image
gallery image

LEFT: Tex Medlyn building blocks on his first day of kindy at Parkes East Public School. RIGHT: Carter Woolbank and Finn Paton having fun on the road playmat.
gallery image
gallery image

Charlie Keith, Theo Clark, Emerson Hughes and Wendy Kingham played with puzzles on their first day of kindergarten at Parkes East Public.
gallery image
gallery image

Parkes East Public School new kindies Greg Littlewood and Liam Tolley enjoying the different activities on their first day of school.
gallery image
gallery image

New Parkes East kindy students Henry Green and Dominic Cafe building something exciting.