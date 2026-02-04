PHOTO
It’s the start of another school year across the Parkes Shire as a couple of hundred new kindy students took a big step into big school this week, and some next week.
Parents, siblings and families accompanied the new kindies to their rooms, sharing and capturing the special milestone together with some photos.
Four of Parkes' primary schools started back on Monday for 2026, including welcoming the kindies, with Holy Family School having their first day of kindergarten on Wednesday.
The shire schools in Peak Hill, Bogan Gate, Trundle and Tullamore fall under the Western Division who start school next week on Monday.
Here are some of our new kindy photos we've captured this week. This gallery features photos from Parkes Public School, Parkes East Public School and Middleton Public School.
Some of these photos appear in this week's edition of the Champion Post (5 February).
More kindy photos will be published in upcoming editions and a second gallery of beautiful new kindy photos is being collected as we speak. Stay tuned.