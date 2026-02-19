It’s the start of another school year across the Parkes Shire as a couple of hundred new kindy students took a big step into big school over the past few weeks.

Parents, siblings and families accompanied the new kindies to their rooms, sharing and capturing the special milestone together with some photos.

Four of Parkes' primary schools started back on 2 February for 2026, including welcoming the kindies, with Holy Family School having their first day of kindergarten on 3 February.

Elliana Ringk on her first day with Annalea, Isabella, Mitchell and Fletcher. PHOTOS: Madeline Blackstock
Kendall Hartwig and Skye Harris with Callie Hartwig on her first day of kindy.
Racheal and Brandon Ross with little Louie on his first day.
Jordyn and Jasmine with Jesse Flaxman on his first day of big school.
John, Eli and Anita Beard with Kaleb on his first day of big school.
Shelley and George Wright with Lola on her first day of kindergarten.
Joel, Paige and Ollie Cowling with Elsie before her first day at Holy Family School.
Henry McGrath was excited for his first day at big school with Samantha Clark.
Sonny Lock on his first day of school with Lucy and Anthony Lock.
Tahnee, Harley and Michael Gibbons with Buddy on his first day of school.
Ellie Wykes was all smiles for her first day at Holy Family School.
Colby Thomson with his family on the first day of kindergarten, Amber and Archie Thomson and George Allan.
Jedda Stevenson on her first day of kindergarten with Chantelle Stevenson.

Here are the remainder of our new kindy photos. This gallery features photos from Holy Family School and Parkes Christian School (who has kindly shared their photos with us).

These photos appeared in last week's edition of the Champion Post (12 February) and today's paper (19 February).

Lisa and Callan Gillow with their new kindy Alfie who started at Parkes Christian School on 2 February. PHOTOS: Parkes Christian School
Ovindi and Ishani Hingurugoda Arachchige on the first day of kindergarten at Parkes Christian School.
Ready for big school, Liam with dad and mum Sevada and Diana Yeroomian.
All ready for kindergarten, Sophie Thompson with dad and mum Jake and Gabrielle on her first day.
Carmen Gould wished Stevie Howarth the best day on his first day of kindy at Parkes Christian School.
So excited for the first day of big school at Parkes Christian School - Azalea and Sylvie Orim.
A special day for all - Declan with dad and mum Leon and Gillian Madden and little sister Eleanor.
Damien, Zoey and Tracey Ewin on the first day of kindy at Parkes Christian School.
Claire, Malachi and Michael Spencer all smiles on the first day of kindy at Parkes Christian School.
New Parkes Christian School kindy Carliss Drew and mum Christine Drew smile for the camera on the first day of kindergarten.
The family walked little Henry Garside to his room for his first day of kindy - big brother Jasper who's in Year 2 this year and dad and mum Mitchell and Joanne Garside.