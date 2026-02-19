PHOTO
It’s the start of another school year across the Parkes Shire as a couple of hundred new kindy students took a big step into big school over the past few weeks.
Parents, siblings and families accompanied the new kindies to their rooms, sharing and capturing the special milestone together with some photos.
Four of Parkes' primary schools started back on 2 February for 2026, including welcoming the kindies, with Holy Family School having their first day of kindergarten on 3 February.
Here are the remainder of our new kindy photos. This gallery features photos from Holy Family School and Parkes Christian School (who has kindly shared their photos with us).
These photos appeared in last week's edition of the Champion Post (12 February) and today's paper (19 February).