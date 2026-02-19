Students from the Parkes Christian School senior technology class are preparing to take part in the iconic Moomba Birdman Rally in Melbourne on Sunday, 8 March.

The event marks a significant moment for the school, with 2026 being its comeback year after several years away from the competition.

This year 11 students have worked together to design and build the school’s aircraft, applying engineering principles, creativity and teamwork throughout the process.

Senior technology teacher Mr Jason Wynstra said the project has been an invaluable learning experience for students.

“This has been real, hands-on learning at its best,” he said.

“The students have had to problem-solve, collaborate and persevere through challenges - all while working towards something bigger than themselves.”

As part of their Birdman Rally entry, students have chosen to fundraise for Little Wings, a charity that supports families with seriously ill children living in regional and remote areas by helping them access vital medical care.

Community members wishing to support the team’s chosen cause can donate via https://birdmanrally2026.gofundraise.com.au/page/Parkes-74791573.

Year 12 student Jack Greenland has volunteered to be the pilot on the day and will launch from the Birdman platform with the support of his launch team, fellow students William Bligh, Xander Greef and Madison Wynstra.

“I’m excited - and a little nervous,” Jack said.

“But it’s such a great opportunity, and we’ve worked hard to get to this point. I’m really keen to see how far we can go.”

The Birdman Rally will take place from 11am to 1pm as part of Melbourne’s Moomba Festival celebrations.

The long-running tradition sees competitors dress to impress and leap from a platform into the Yarra River, attempting to ‘fly’ as far as possible before splashing into the water below - all in the name of charity.

Often described as hilariously spectacular, the Birdman Rally combines creativity, courage and community spirit, with entrants using everything from homemade flying machines to sheer determination in their attempts to soar.

Parkes Christian School principal Mr Glen Westcott praised the students’ efforts and the staff who supported them.

“We’re incredibly proud of our students,” Mr Westcott said.

“This project reflects the heart of our school - learning that is purposeful, challenging and grounded in serving others.

"It’s wonderful to see our students representing Parkes on such a unique stage.”

The PCS team will head to Melbourne in the coming weeks to take part in what promises to be an unforgettable experience.