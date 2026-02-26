The Anglican Parish of Parkes and Peak Hill has formally commissioned the Reverend Steve Cimarosti as its new minister.

A special service took place at St George’s Anglican Church in Parkes on 7 February that saw the attendance of many parishioners, local clergy, and invited guests, including Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey, State Member for Orange Phil Donato, Parkes mayor Neil Westcott and deputy mayor Marg Applebee.

The commissioning marked the beginning of Steve’s ministry across the Parkes and Peak Hill communities.

Reverend Steve Cimarosti is the new minister at St George's Anglican Church and parish, moving here from the Armidale Diocese with his wife and three children. Rev’d Steve Cimarosti was formally commissioned as the new minister of the Anglican Parish of Parkes and Peak Hill. Rev’d Steve Cimarosti addressed the gathering. Diocese of Armidale Bishop Rod Chiswell, Rev’d Steve Cimarosti and Bishop Mark Calder of Bathurst Diocese. The Very Reverend Chris Brennan, Dean of St Peter’s Cathedral Armidale with Rev’d Steve and Louise Cimarosti. Federal Member Jamie Chaffey and his wife Judy, Bishop Mark Calder of Bathurst Diocese, Louise and Rev’d Steve Cimarosti. Left, Bishop Rod Chiswell delivered the farewell from Armidale Diocese, 'releasing' Rev’d Steve Cimarosti to Parkes. Right, Louise, August, Bethany, Rev’d Steve and Marcus Cimarosti with Bishop Mark Calder of Bathurst Diocese at the commissioning. Federal Member Jamie Chaffey, Rev’d Steve Cimarosti, Bishop Mark Calder of Bathurst Diocese, State Member for Orange Phil Donato, deputy mayor Marg Applebee and Parkes mayor Neil Westcott. Local parishioners Emily and Jess Klein, Kerri Fenwick and Jemima Woolley at the morning tea after the commissioning. Many visitors travelled a great distance to attend Rev’d Steve Cimarosti’s commissioning, including Kristen and Rev Tim Stevens from Guyra with Susan Calder of Bathurst. Don Jewell and Keith Woodlands attended the commissioning and enjoyed morning tea afterwards. Ellen Tom, Father Barry Dwyer and Ruth Unger were among the many who attended the 7 February commissioning.

The morning involved prayers, readings and the formal commissioning by the Diocesan Bishop Mark Calder.

The Very Reverend Chris Brennan, Dean of St Peter’s Cathedral in Armidale delivered the sermon and Bishop Rod Chiswell delivered the farewell and 'release' from Armidale Diocese, from where Rev’d Steve was last serving.

Parish representatives have welcomed Rev’d Steve’s appointment, noting his commitment to pastoral care, community engagement and faith expressed through service.

They and all who attended the service also welcomed his wife Louise and their three children August, Marcus and Bethany to the district.

Chair of the Parkes Ministers Association Neil Walford and churchwarden Joshua Parkin briefly spoke to welcome Rev’d Steve, as did Mr Chaffey, Mr Donato and Cr Westcott, before Rev’d Steve addressed the gathering.

Rev’d Steve said he and Louise are looking forward to meeting the community and serving the Lord together.