PHOTO
The Anglican Parish of Parkes and Peak Hill has formally commissioned the Reverend Steve Cimarosti as its new minister.
A special service took place at St George’s Anglican Church in Parkes on 7 February that saw the attendance of many parishioners, local clergy, and invited guests, including Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey, State Member for Orange Phil Donato, Parkes mayor Neil Westcott and deputy mayor Marg Applebee.
The commissioning marked the beginning of Steve’s ministry across the Parkes and Peak Hill communities.
The morning involved prayers, readings and the formal commissioning by the Diocesan Bishop Mark Calder.
The Very Reverend Chris Brennan, Dean of St Peter’s Cathedral in Armidale delivered the sermon and Bishop Rod Chiswell delivered the farewell and 'release' from Armidale Diocese, from where Rev’d Steve was last serving.
Parish representatives have welcomed Rev’d Steve’s appointment, noting his commitment to pastoral care, community engagement and faith expressed through service.
They and all who attended the service also welcomed his wife Louise and their three children August, Marcus and Bethany to the district.
Chair of the Parkes Ministers Association Neil Walford and churchwarden Joshua Parkin briefly spoke to welcome Rev’d Steve, as did Mr Chaffey, Mr Donato and Cr Westcott, before Rev’d Steve addressed the gathering.
Rev’d Steve said he and Louise are looking forward to meeting the community and serving the Lord together.