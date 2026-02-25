BEST OF THE BALD ARCHY PRIZE EXHIBITION

Opening night Friday, 27 February

The Parkes Library and Cultural Centre is hosting The Best of the Bald Archy Prize, Australia's most popular and internationally recognised satirical portrait award. Judged by the world's only avian art critic, Professor Maude Cockatoo, enjoy an evening dedicated to an exhibition showcasing winning portraits of icons such as Kerry Packer, Shane Warne, John Howard, Pauline Hanson and Julia Gillard. These works will make you think, talk and most of all, laugh. Expect sharp wit, bold creativity, and a joyful dose of irreverence as the library showcases works that don’t just poke fun, but revel in it. The official opening begins at 6pm, with $20 entry payable at the door or at https://events.humanitix.com/the-best-of-the-bald-archy-prize. Refreshments will be provided. The exhibition will then run until Saturday, 18 April.

MARCH AGAINST INCINERATOR

Saturday, 28 February

Another march against the Energy from Waste incinerator proposed for Parkes is set to take place, this time it will be farmers hitting the pavement. Parkes farmers are inviting others to join them in the family-friendly march through the CBD as they protest the proposed construction of the facility. The march will begin from the Sir Henry Parkes Statue in Clarinda Street at 9.30am and proceed to Cooke Park.

COMMUNITY MOVIE NIGHT FUNDRAISER

Saturday, 28 February

The community will be coming together for a special fundraiser at the Parkes Pool to support Addy Blunden and her family. Addy has been diagnosed with a particularly aggressive form of cancer, Metastatic MYC-amplified Medulloblastoma. She has begun treatment at Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick and has already endured six brain surgeries. Addy has a long road ahead, including relearning motor skills and fine-tuning her speech as she continues her fight. Head down to the pool from 7.30pm for some fun in the water, movie night and popcorn, games and activities, and sausage sizzle. It will be usual pool entry but organisers are asking people to donate a little extra if they can. All proceeds from the night will go directly towards supporting Addy and her family. Let’s fill the pool, bring the kids, invite your friends, and show what the Parkes community does best - rally around our own.

FAMILY FUN DAY

Saturday, 28 February

Kiddie Academy Parkes is excited to invite all families, friends and community members to their upcoming family fun day at 77 Woodward Street. Come along for a fun-filled day where you can meet the centre director, get to know the educators, tour the centre and facilities and enjoy some activities. The day will run from 10am-2pm. Everyone is welcome families, friends and community, so feel free to bring along loved ones.

SES DISASTER RESCUE CHALLENGE

28 FEBRUARY-1 MARCH

The NSW SES is hosting the 2026 Disaster Rescue Challenge at the Parkes Showground and the public is invited to see what it's all about. There will be live rescue scenarios and demonstrations, teams competing across a range of disaster and rescue challenges, and an opportunity to see specialist equipment and skilled volunteers in action. It will be a family‑friendly atmosphere with activities to watch throughout the day from 9am.

CLEAN UP AUSTRALIA DAY

Sunday, March 1

Get your gloves on Parkes Headquarters RFS are again hosting the annual Clean Up Australia Day event for Parkes. They have teamed up with Central West Lachlan Landcare who are providing bacon and egg rolls for everyone who comes along and takes part in cleaning up our community. Meet at the barbecues at Lions Park from 8am to sign up. Can't help on the day but still want to get involved? You can donate at https://shorturl.at/h1pHQ

SENIORS FESTIVAL

2-15 March

Parkes Shire Council is proud to celebrate NSW Seniors Festival 2026 with a vibrant program of grant-funded events across Parkes and our townships from 2-15 March. This year’s theme, Live Life in Colour, invites seniors to celebrate their life journeys, embrace creativity, connect with others and enjoy new experiences. From a Seniors Expo (2 March) and red-carpet screening of the locally filmed classic Sunstruck (7 March), to library activities, wellbeing workshops and storytelling through the Living Library (3 March), there’s something for everyone. All events are free but registration is essential. Visit www.parkes.nsw.gov.au and click on Events for the full program. For help, call Parkes Shire Library on 6861 2309.

BREASTSCREEN VAN

Monday-Friday, 2-6 March

Book your free breast screen at the mobile BreastScreen Van coming to Parkes in March. Recommended for women aged 40 and over every two years, you will find the van in the Little Theatre carpark on the corner of Bogan and Dalton streets. Call 13 20 50 or book online at breastscreen.nsw.gov.au. No referral is required and the screen is done with female radiographers - 20 minutes could save your life.

MULTICULTURAL ART GROUP

Tuesday, 3 March

The Parkes Multicultural Art Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month during term time at the Marramarra Makerspace at the Parkes Library at 11.15am. The group encourages creativity and hosts feature artist workshops from time to time. You don't have to be an artist, you may have an idea that will help others. New arrival migrants and refugees to the area are welcome, come make connections in the community. Please bring a small plate of cultural food to share for morning tea. For more information contact Anni Gallagher 0409 458 156.

RESILIENT KIDS PRESENTATION FOR PARENTS

Tuesday, 3 March

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes presents the Resilient Kids presentation with Dr Justin Coulson. Dr Coulson challenges the idea that childhood should be free from stress and struggle. He argues that challenges are essential for growth and that parents can empower their children by allowing them to experience developmentally appropriate adversity while providing the right kind of support to help them overcome it. This is a free community event at the Parkes High School hall from 5.30-7pm.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY LUNCH

Sunday, 8 March

Parkes Que Club invites you to a two-course luncheon to celebrate International Women's Day at 11.45am at the Parkes Services Club. Guest speakers this year will be Parkes' Junior Citizen of the Year, announced during our Australia Day celebrations, Nenyasha (Asha) Munodawafa, and Australian Dragon Boat member Denise Barham. There will be entertainment, raffle, lucky door prizes and tables displaying/selling products from local women. It costs $45 per person and a free glass of bubbly or orange juice is awaiting you on your arrival. Tickets can be purchased at www.123tix.com.au/events and bookings will close-off on Monday, 2 March.

MR PERFECT

Sunday, 8 March

From 11.30am to 1.30pm at the Rotary Park located at the base of Memorial Hill, Mr Perfect invites men of all ages and backgrounds to a free community BBQ to chat about all things life. This men's mental health initiative is held on the first Sunday of every month.

MULTICULTURAL DINNER

Friday, 13 March, RSVP by 8 March

Were you born in a different country and now reside in Australia? Parkes Rotary Club invites you to a special evening for a night of fellowship, friendship and fun, welcoming and honouring diverse cultures while celebrating Harmony Day. From 6.30pm upstairs at the Parkes Services Club you can expect to be treated with a dinner of traditional foods. Tickets are $10. The event is generously sponsored by Parkes Shire Council and Services Club grants. RSVP by Sunday, 8 March to Graeme on 0439 974 136 or email graeme_hunter@bigpond.com

TRUNDLE BACK IN TIME

Saturday, 14 March

From 9am to 10pm at the Trundle Showground you can find the Trundle Back in Time Vintage Stationary Engine and Truck Show. This year honouring the shearing and timber industries it's a day out in Trundle not to be missed. There will be demonstrations, stationary engines, machinery, vintage trucks, markets stalls, swap meet, live music, kids zones and bar and barbeque.

PARKES HOMEGROWN

Saturday, 21 March

Homegrown Parkes celebrates all things local and sustainable and at March's event will also celebrate cultural diversity as it is also Harmony Day. There will be market stalls, creative workshops and performances, delicious foods and drinks all in Cooke Park. Stay tuned for more information.

PIG RACES

Saturday, 21 March

The Wild Sows, raising money for Wings 4 Kidz, will be hosting the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete and Telescope Tyres Pig Races at the Coachman Hotel. There will be five fun-filled races, many laughs and a whole lot of squealing good times, all for a fantastic cause. All money raised goes directly to Wings 4 Kids, keeping planes flying for regional families in need. Mark your calendars, bring your mates and support this incredible charity. For more information head to The Wild Sows Facebook page.

FLY'N FOR FUN

27-29 March

After the incredible success of Fly’n For Fun 2024, the event is back for 2026 at the Parkes Airport. With a refreshed schedule and expanded offerings, this edition promises to be the biggest and most dynamic yet. Designed as a true celebration of all forms of recreational aviation, the event will showcase everything from light sport and ultralight aircraft to powered parachutes and gyrocopters. Save the date and set your heading for Parkes—Fly’n For Fun 2026 awaits! http://flynforfun.aero/

PARKES PUBLIC FETE

Saturday, 28 March

The annual Parkes Public School Easter Fete is back for another year from 9am to 2pm. There will be games, live music, delicious food, raffles, student artwork, emergency service displays and much more for the whole family to enjoy.

EUGOWRA MASTERS OF THE MANDAGERY

Saturday, 28 March

The date for the sixth Masters of the Mandagery has been announced for 28 March, 2026. Get your squads together and nominations in for the over 35 men's and over 30 women's masters footy competitions. Head to the Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery Facebook page to submit your nominations. Start stretching!

EUGOWRA BOOTS AND BOWTIES BALL

Saturday, 11 April

Put it in your diary, book the babysitter, Eugowra's Boots and Bowties Ball is on again! This fundraising ball at Eugowra Showground is not to be missed. Roving canapes by Smoking Brothers. Music by Noah Dorin and Foxxy Cleopatra.

TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL

Saturday, 2 May

SAVE THE DATE! It's back! A community group behind the Trundle ABBA Festival Committee is thrilled to announce they’re taking the reins for the next festival - and it’s shaping up to be something special. Lock it into your calendar now and stay tuned - more details are coming in the new year!

INKREDIBLE EXPERIENCE MENTAL HEALTH CHARITY DAY

Sunday, 3 May

Inkredible Experience Tattoo Gallery will be hosting their 16th Birthday Bash raising money for mental health. The street party from 9am to 4pm will include live music, food vans, market stalls, free kids activities, car and bike show, barbering, piercing and tattoo flash. All the fun will be had while raising awareness and funds for mental health through educational stalls throughout the event, donations and raffles. All proceeds from the street part go to local charity.

ANH DO - THE HAPPIEST REFUGEE LIVE

Thursday, 7 May

Anh Do's bestselling book, The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and was described by Russell Crows as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years." Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing... happiness. You can catch Anh Do at the Parkes Leagues Club from 7.30pm. Book your tickets via https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1536573

TRUNDLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE FUNDRAISING BALL

Saturday, 16 May

The Trundle Children's Centre committee and staff have been busy planning something very special. Save the date for the Golden Years, Bright Futures Fundraising Ball at Trundle Memorial Hall! Book the babysitters, pop the date in your diary, and start spreading the word. Get ready for an incredible night of celebration, dancing, and fundraising in support of their centre build. Entertainment will be provided by Jess Holland Band and tickets will be on sale soon. More details and ticket information coming soon. Keep up to date and follow the Trundle Children's Centre Facebook page.

PARKES EAST SCHOOL FETE

Saturday, 30 May

The annual Parkes East Public School Fete is fast approaching. From 9am to 1pm there will be fun for the whole family. There will be BBQ, cake and garden stalls, home made lamingtons, art, auction from 10.30am, tombolas, trash 'n' treasure, food, performances, gift baskets, face painting, lucky dips, raffle draws and much more. Keep up to date with information via the Parkes East Public School event page.

