INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY LUNCH

Members of Parkes QUE Club invite you to celebrate the achievement of women and to raise awareness of women’s struggles through an International Women’s Day luncheon.

The 2026 IWD theme is #Balance the Scales for gender equality.

For just $45 per person, a fabulous two-course luncheon will be served at the Parkes Services Club.

The day includes guest speakers, entertainment, a raffle, and several lucky door prizes. Entertainment from the Parkes Christian School students/actors will also have us tapping our feet.

Last year’s event attracted 200 women and QUE has planned another successful day for 2026.

The celebration will be on Sunday, 8 March at 11.45am.

This early start allows visitors to browse and purchase from the three stalls featuring local and hand-made products created by women from the area.

It’s a wonderful chance to support local talent and perhaps pick-up a unique gift or two.

QUE seeks businesses to sponsor teens so they can attend

By inviting two senior students from each of the three local high schools - Parkes High, Parkes Christian School and Red Bend Catholic College - along with a teacher or support staff member, we ensure diverse representation and engagement from across the community.

We would love for two local businesses to each provide a $250 sponsorship for the students to attend.

This funding would cover the costs for all six senior students to participate, supporting their involvement.

This collaborative approach not only benefits the students but also strengthens ties between schools, businesses and the wider community.

Please contact Wendy on 0418 469 294 if you can assist the club with this important work.

Denise Barham, a World Dragon Boat Racing Championships representative, will also speak at the luncheon.

Our guest speakers this year are Nenyasha (Asha) Munodawafa, Parkes' Junior Citizen of the Year, awarded on Australia Day; and Denise Barham.

Denise has recently moved to Parkes from Sydney. She has represented NSW and Australia in dragon boat paddling.

It was one of her proudest moments being selected and getting to wear the green and gold uniform.

A free glass of bubbly or orange juice is available on arrival, so book your tickets early to ensure your place.

Tickets are available at www.123tix.com.au/events. Please note that tickets are not available after the cut-off date, Monday, 2 March.

For more information follow our Facebook page, Parkes Que Club Inc.