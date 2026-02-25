Parkes Que Club have announced a third guest speaker that will join then at this year's International Women's Day Luncheon.

Leah van der Merwe will join Asha Munodawafa (Parkes' Junior Citizen of the Year) and Denise Barham (World Dragon Boat Racing Championships representative).

Last year Leah, while a student at Red Bend Catholic College, was selected from over 2500 applicants across 120 countries to attend the CERN-Solvay Student Camp in Geneva, Switzerland, the world's largest particle physics laboratory.

Leah was the only Australia student chosen for this prestigious international science camp where she joined other bright young scientists from around the world to learn about particle physics and cutting-edge research.

Parkes Que Club are also excited to announce that they were successful to receive a grant from the Community Events Funding from the Parkes Shire Council.

The grand will enable the club to help fund the luncheon, pay for the guest speakers and senior representatives from the three local high schools including Parkes High School, Parkes Christian School and Red bend Catholic College.

Members of Parkes QUE Club invite you to celebrate the achievement of women and to raise awareness of women’s struggles through an International Women’s Day luncheon.

The 2026 IWD theme is #Balance the Scales for gender equality.

For just $45 per person, a fabulous two-course luncheon will be served at the Parkes Services Club.

The day includes guest speakers, entertainment, a raffle, and several lucky door prizes. Entertainment from the Parkes Christian School students/actors will also have you tapping your feet.

Last year’s event attracted 200 women and QUE has planned another successful day for 2026.

The celebration will be on Sunday, 8 March at 11.45am.

This early start allows visitors to browse and purchase from the three stalls featuring local and hand-made products created by women from the area.

It’s a wonderful chance to support local talent and perhaps pick-up a unique gift or two.

A free glass of bubbly or orange juice is available on arrival, so book your tickets early to ensure your place.

Tickets are available at www.123tix.com.au/events. Please note that tickets are not available after the cut-off date, Monday, 2 March.

For more information follow Parkes Que Club Inc's Facebook page.