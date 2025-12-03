At the business meeting of the Que Club in November, we were delighted to welcome Michael Chambers, Manager Environment and Sustainability at Parkes Shire Council, as our guest speaker.

Michael is passionate about the Parkes Wetlands and has been involved with its inception and ongoing progress.

The project was first envisaged several years ago when the construction of the new sewage treatment plant was nearing completion, and the old maturation ponds were decommissioned.

The old treatment ponds have been converted into a naturalistic and functional habitat capable of supporting a diverse range of native fauna and flora, including migratory birds.

The wetlands are creating a crucial habitat for a range of native animals, birds, reptiles, mammals and invertebrates.

Community groups have been involved in the planting of more than 3000 trees and Michael has been able to repurpose cut-down trees into perching habitats.

Ongoing, and with further funding, plans include recreational activities such as walking/cycling track, bird hides, a boardwalk, viewing platforms, an educational facility, interpretation signage, toilets, and eventually connecting the walking path to the town walking track.

In the interest of public safety, the wetlands are not yet open, but Michael predicted a grand opening somewhere around May/June 2026.

Que members had plenty of questions for Michael and are looking forward to visiting this exciting site next year.

Why not join ‘the QUE’! Contact us by email, parkesqueclub@gmail.com, for membership information.