The Parkes Prostate Cancer Support and Awareness Group is at risk of folding if it does not receive urgent support from the community.

An aging volunteer-base is behind the possible decision.

"Unfortunately this group may not be able to continue with this service due to the health and age of some long-standing members," said Michael Lynch from the Parkes Prostate Cancer Support and Awareness Group.

"That is unless we receive additional support from the community in the form of volunteers."

He is appealing to locals to please consider "contributing to your community" by providing support to this particularly important group.

"For over 11 years, we have worked tirelessly to support men and their families, and to regularly promote awareness in our community," Michael said.

"We have hosted numerous golf and bowls days, including several public meetings featuring both local and visiting specialists.

"Sadly, due to the age and health of some long-standing members, our group may not be able to continue providing this invaluable service unless we receive more help from community volunteers.

"Please consider assisting us - your contribution could make a significant difference for this compelling cause."

If you're interested in joining and helping the Parkes Prostate Cancer Support and Awareness Group group, please contact Michael Lynch on 0408 975 643 or Pauline Gosper 0403 578 769.

The group would like to remind men and their families about the serious nature of prostate cancer.

This dangerous disease effects one in five men each year, yet many still do not fully recognise its risks.

"Our group is affiliated with the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA)," Michael said.

"We encourage you to speak with your local doctor to obtain more information and talk about this prominent issue.

"Early detection saves lives, especially if there is a family history of prostate cancer."

Prostate cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer in 2024, according to Cancer Council.

As many as 72 men per day - or 26,400 per year - are diagnosed with the disease in Australia, with 14 per cent dying from it.

That is 59 men per week dying in Australia or 3060 per year from prostate cancer.

Currently there are 240,000 men living with prostate cancer in the country with 60-79-year-olds the most common age group.

People are at high risk if they have a family history of prostate cancer or breast and ovarian cancer.

Early stages of prostate cancer rarely causes symptoms, which can include frequent need to urinate, pain in the lower pelvic area or unexplained weight loss.