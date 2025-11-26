The Trundle hospital auxiliary has collected almost 15 tonnes in old lead batteries for recycling thanks to a big community effort.

It was part of a special battery drive to raise funds and support the Trundle Multipurpose Health Service (MPHS) by calling on people to bring in and donate any scrap batteries that could be recycled.

Car, tractor, truck, boat or bike - if it was old and laying around, they wanted it.

The Trundle Branch of UHA (United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW) held the official drive on the morning of 2 November at the Trundle Showground and the response was outstanding.

While the auxiliary had received several donations before the main day, their first delivery of batteries on 2 November was before 7.18am.

"Even one car battery helps - that’s around a $5 donation to the Trundle Hospital Auxiliary," auxiliary members wrote on their Facebook page ahead of the day.

"It’s a great way to clear out old batteries and support a wonderful cause."

The total weight of all the donated lead batteries they received that will be recycled is 14.799 tonnes.

"Can you believe this..." the hospital auxiliary said.

"This is an incredible result, and we are so very grateful to the people that took the time out to bring in their dead batteries, thank you.

"As a small community we can really make big things happen."

The hospital auxiliary also sold some yummy home baked goods - cakes, slices, biscuits and scones - with the money collected from this also going to the Trundle MPHS.

Ag n Vet Trundle in the main street of Trundle, Forbes Street, has been the community drop-off point during the overall battery drive and has kindly offered to keep accepting donations right up until Christmas.

So if anyone in the Parkes Shire has any old batteries they'd like to recycle for Trundle hospital auxiliary's fundraising efforts, they still can by heading out to Ag n Vet Trundle.

"We'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Ag n Vet Trundle for their incredible support of our battery recycling drive," the auxiliary said.

"Having their yard as a community drop-off point made it so much easier for everyone to donate their old batteries, and we're so grateful for their generosity and community spirit.

"Let's keep the momentum going and give those old batteries a new life."

Here's how recycling old batteries works: The batteries are safely packaged and sent to a recycling plant where they're shredded and all its parts are separated.

The acid is purified and reused to make new battery acid. The lead and lead oxide plates are refined and transformed into new battery plates.

"And just like that, they're off through another cycle to start life again as new batteries," the auxiliary said.