The NSW Police Force supported by the Central West Police District hosted a Safer by Design Workshop in town to help and support business owners and community members to strengthen their knowledge around security.

The session, held on 19 November at the Cooke Park Pavilion, focused on practical strategies to prevent crime and improve safety for both premises and staff.

Parkes Police Inspector Adrian Matthews explained that while Parkes currently enjoys low crime rates, the workshop was a proactive measure to keep businesses prepared.

"We didn't have as many attendees as we'd hoped, which I put down to that there's not too many crime issues in Parkes at the moment," Inspector Matthews said.

"But those who came, found the information really useful."

The workshop covered crime statistics and research into offender behavior offering insights into what makes properties attractive targets.

"A lot of crime is opportunistic. Offenders rarely break-in when someone's home so making your house look lived-in even when you're away is important," Inspector Matthews said.

"Simple things like putting bins away and clearing your mailbox can make a big difference."

Businesses also learnt about the Crime Prevention Unit's free service where police can review a business's security and provide tailored recommendations.

"It's about small steps that make you less likely to be a victim."

Representatives from Sydney and Orange made the trip to Parkes to inform attendees.

Feedback from those present including the Parkes Business Chamber was positive.

"They thought it was very worthwhile and picked up useful tips."

While Parkes is not currently facing major crime challenges, workshops like these ensure the community can stay informed.

"It's better to be proactive than reactive," Inspector Matthews added.