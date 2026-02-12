It’s time to celebrate the little stars of the Parkes Shire.

The Parkes Champion Post has put together this special collection, featuring the beautiful bubs from the Parkes Shire born in 2025.

Here are our babies of 2025.

Thank you to all the families for taking part and submitting their little bundles of joy to make this bumper baby feature possible.

Babies who were born in 2025 are the beginning of a new generation, the start of Generation Beta which spans from 2025 to 2039.

They follow Generation Alpha (2010 to 2024).

Oliver John Hennock born 9 October 2025 in Forbes. Son of Dylan and Jane Hennock. Billy Zachary Gordon born 30 January 2025 at Orange Base Hospital, weighing 8lb 3oz. Son of Jacinta Knowles and Zack Gordon. Elsie June Goodall born 18 August 2025 at 4.45pm, weighing 5lb 7oz and measuring 46cm. Daughter of Stacey Ross and Kyle Goodall and sister for Noah Ross (5). Hazel Francis McNamara born 16 September 2025 at 1.50am. Hazel is the second baby of Ashleigh and Joel McNamara, and little sister to Shelby. Lexi Grace Faulkner born 7 September 2025 at Forbes Hospital, weighing 3730g and measuring 53cm. Daughter of Jade and Will Faulkner. Isla Grace Mahon born 30 November 2025, weighing 8.7lb. Daughter of Keira and Charlie Mahon. Banksii Mae Cross born 29 September 2025, weighing 5lb 6oz. Daughter of Bec Gosper and Joel Cross. Jimmy John Bermo Cole born 17 March 2025, weighing 4.12kg. Son of Neil and Trilbie Cole, and sister for Frankie. Clancy George Stanley Wright born 13 August 2025 in Orange, weighing 4.14kg. First child for Nathan and Grace Wright of Parkes, first grandchild for Sharne and Andrew Newton of Parkes, and first grandson for Mark and Leanne Wright. Albie Alexander Woods born on 23 June 2025 at 7.14pm, weighing 3.51kg and measuring 50.5cm. He is the second child for Madeline and Will, and the adored younger brother of Teddy. Venezuela Rose Rennick born 14 August 2025 at Forbes Hospital, weighing 8lb 15oz. Daughter of Jessie Chandler and Blake Rennick. Parker Robert Weyer born 22 October 2025 at Dubbo Base Hospital. Full details below. Isaac Davey born 3 June 2025, weighing 8lb 8oz. Son of Sean and Natika Davey, and sister for Macey. Madeleine Florence Lennox born 3 July 2025, weighing 3.34kg. First daughter of Deanne Freeman and Michael Lennox of Parkes. Eliza Susan Lane born 26 April 2025 in Parkes, weighing 1.442kg and measuring 38cm. Daughter of Jessica Stronach and Tristan Lane, and sister to Savannah, Tj and Hudson. Hugh James Fletcher born 20 January 2025, weighing 7lb 14oz. Son of Claire and Hayden Fletcher. PHOTO: Laura Jelbart Photography Kai Wayne Colley Piper born 5 August 2025 in Forbes. Full details below. Charlotte Rose Turton born 4 November 2025 in Dubbo, weighing 8.9lb (4040g) and measuring 57cm. Daughter of Luke and Louise Turton from Trundle. Hedley Neal Wilson Jnr born 10 February 2025. Full details below. Thomas Martin born 7 December 2025, weighing 9lb 1oz. Son of Trevor and Lani. Ryder William John Trim born 12 August 2025 at 12.48pm, weighing 9lb 1oz (4110g). Son of Brendan Trim and Melinda Hutchings, and brother for Brax and Willow. Alexander Johannes Oraha born 7 October 2025 at 10.30am, weighing 8lb 8oz and measuring 51cm. Son of Amelia and Jordie Oraha. Eleanor Jean Madden born 24 February 2025, weighing 3.22kg. Daughter of Gillian and Leon, and sister to Declan (4). Summer May Petrie born 10 December 2024, weighing 8.6lb. Daughter of Justin Petrie and Kristie Darby, and sister for Kiarah. Though born in 2024, we didn't want Summer to miss out.

Hedley Neal Wilson Jnr

Born 10 February 2025 at 7.54am, weighing 8lb 14oz and measuring 52cm. First child of Samantha Mudiman and Hedley Wilson, and the fourth grandson of Mellisa Willis and Dale Mudiman. He is the first great grandson for Terri and Mick Mudiman, and the second great grandson for Diane Wilson.

Kai Wayne Colley Piper

Born 5 August 2025 in Forbes at 12.17am. Son of Timothy Piper and Chelsi Colley, and brother for Trinity. Our precious boy arrived earlier than expected and from his very first moments showed us just how strong he is. We spent some time together in the Special Care Nursery in Orange, a challenging and emotional journey that filled us with gratitude for every small milestone and moment. Kai's middle name is lovingly named after his great grandfather, Wayne “Jock” Colley, whose name and spirit live on through him.

Parker Robert Weyer

Born 22 October 2025 at Dubbo Base Hospital, weighing 2360g and measuring 45cm. Son of Luke and Heidi, and brother for Peyton. Grandparents are Darryl and Donna Stone (Peak Hill), Michael Weyer and Sandra Smith (Dubbo). Great grandparents are Cecil and Shirley Charlton (Peak Hill), and Pauline Jones (Brisbane).

