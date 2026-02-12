PHOTO
It’s time to celebrate the little stars of the Parkes Shire.
The Parkes Champion Post has put together this special collection, featuring the beautiful bubs from the Parkes Shire born in 2025.
Here are our babies of 2025.
Thank you to all the families for taking part and submitting their little bundles of joy to make this bumper baby feature possible.
Babies who were born in 2025 are the beginning of a new generation, the start of Generation Beta which spans from 2025 to 2039.
They follow Generation Alpha (2010 to 2024).
Hedley Neal Wilson Jnr
Born 10 February 2025 at 7.54am, weighing 8lb 14oz and measuring 52cm. First child of Samantha Mudiman and Hedley Wilson, and the fourth grandson of Mellisa Willis and Dale Mudiman. He is the first great grandson for Terri and Mick Mudiman, and the second great grandson for Diane Wilson.
Kai Wayne Colley Piper
Born 5 August 2025 in Forbes at 12.17am. Son of Timothy Piper and Chelsi Colley, and brother for Trinity. Our precious boy arrived earlier than expected and from his very first moments showed us just how strong he is. We spent some time together in the Special Care Nursery in Orange, a challenging and emotional journey that filled us with gratitude for every small milestone and moment. Kai's middle name is lovingly named after his great grandfather, Wayne “Jock” Colley, whose name and spirit live on through him.
Parker Robert Weyer
Born 22 October 2025 at Dubbo Base Hospital, weighing 2360g and measuring 45cm. Son of Luke and Heidi, and brother for Peyton. Grandparents are Darryl and Donna Stone (Peak Hill), Michael Weyer and Sandra Smith (Dubbo). Great grandparents are Cecil and Shirley Charlton (Peak Hill), and Pauline Jones (Brisbane).
