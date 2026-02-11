The Medlyn family have a long and proud history in Parkes, with generations of business and building ownership in the town's main street.

Now as Kevin Medlyn retries after 52 years at Medlyn's Auto Services, it marks not only the end of his amazing career but the closing of a significant chapter in the Medlyn family's long history in Parkes.

"I am the last owner of a business in the main street of Parkes in the Medlyn family since 1860," Kevin said.

Kevin's great-grandfather built and owned the Cambridge Hotel, owned a pub prior to the Cambridge and Kevin's grandmother resided in Clarinda Street among other family members owning buildings and businesses.

Kevin began working at Medlyn's Auto Services in November 1974, joining his father Bill during the busy harvest season after finishing Year 10.

The business was established by Bill Medlyn in 1972 and 10 years later relocated to its current location at 10 Clarinda Street where Kevin has spent the majority of his career.

Apart from working with another local mechanic for a couple of months and briefly working in Sydney in the 1980s, Kevin has spent the remainder of the past 52 years in the Medlyn's workshop.

"I went to Sydney for around six months and then it got busy here and one of the guys had left so I was only coming back for three months to give dad a hand and then I never left."

After completing his mechanical apprenticeship and TAFE training in Parkes, Kevin went on to take over the business following his father's passing in 1999.

Under Kevin, Medlyn's Auto Services achieved some significant milestones.

The business became a Castrol Oil distributor and at one stage was the leading Castrol distributor in NSW, supplying mines and major clients across the region.

"We were the leading distributor of Castrol Oil in NSW, my brother worked here with us doing that and we were supplying the mines, Cobar and everywhere. It was a pretty big part of the business as well," Kevin said.

Medlyn's Auto Services is also now one of the longest-serving Repco Auto Service operators in NSW, having been one of the first workshops to sign-up.

Over that time he has witnessed many changes in the automotive industry.

"The industry's changed a lot. In the early days we used to rebuild everything and today it's all a throwaway society," Kevin said.

"We used to rebuild motors ourselves, brakes and bits and pieces, now we just go buy new ones off the shelf, bolt them on and away you go.

"The era that we're in now with the electronics in the cars, there's lots of diagnosis work that takes a long time.

"In the old days it was only three things that went wrong with the car really but today it can be 30 different things that you have to check.

"Cars have gotten better and more reliable than the older cars and last a lot longer today."

Beyond the tools, over Kevin's career he said the true reward has been the people, both customers and staff.

"I've been pretty lucky that I've had a lot of good apprentices come through the place," he said.

"We've had around 15 apprentices. There's currently three in town that own their own businesses, there have been a lot of them who have gone on to be managers, one of them owns a business in Central Queensland with 120 guys working for him, and we've had a few farm boys who have ended back on the farm owning their own farms."

Kevin said they've all been good apprentices and when they've moved on, they've done well.

"That's probably my proudest achievement. All these guys have gone on to make it and I still talk to them, and they still ring me for advice. I mentored them and I'm very proud of that."

Jordan Clark and Kevin Medlyn celebrate Kevin's retirement after 52 years' service and the new chapter for Medlyn's Auto Services in the workshop. PHOTO: Medlyn's Auto Services

Jordan Clark who has worked at Medlyn's Auto Services for more than 10 years will now be taking over the reins and plans to keep everything exactly as it is.

From the business name and phone number (which hasn't changed in the business' history) to the services offered and the familiar faces customers see when they walk through the door.

"Jordan knows the clients, knows the business and knows how it runs. Nothing will change for our customers."

While Kevin steps away from the workshop full-time, you can still expect to see him from time to time, either giving a helping hand or just calling in to say g'day.

Retirement will now allow Kevin to focus more on his harness racing hobby with his son Blake.

Kevin Medlyn working alongside his son Blake at Medlyn's Auto Services workshop. PHOTO: Medlyn's Auto Services

Blake also completed his apprenticeship alongside Kevin and has now decided he wants to have a go at harness racing full-time as a driver.

Kevin would like to extend his heartfelt thanks to all the loyal customers who have supported him over the years and to the many friends he has made along the way.

Customers have always been more than just a number to Kevin, with the customers' trust, stories and continued support meaning more to him than words can say.

"What began as a job became a lifetime of relationships, shared moments and community, something I will always treasure."

As he steps into retirement, Kevin carries with him deep gratitude for every person who walked through the doors, had a chat, asked for advice or simply shared a laugh.

"You've all played a part in my journey, and I'm incredibly thankful for the privilege of serving you for so many decades," Kevin added.