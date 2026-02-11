Central West Car Club has been presented a special award from Can Assist NSW as a thank you for its more than 15 years of generous fundraising.

Representatives from the Parkes Can Assist branch and its state body attended the club's February monthly meeting to personally thank club members for their ongoing financial support.

They presented them with the inaugural Jean Colvin Community Award, one of only four presented across the state.

Executive Director for Can Assist NSW Emma Phillips addressed the CWCC at their meeting and explained that the award was introduced in 2025, the 70th year anniversary for Can Assist NSW, to recognise those that have excelled in support of Can Assist.

It was Pat Bailey from the Parkes branch who proposed the Central West Car Club be considered for the award.

"The club has been supporting Can Assist Parkes for 15-20 years raising well over $100,000 and closer to $200,000 over that time," Pat said.

"It is not only the dollar value of their support, but the continuity for all those years that convinced us to recognise the CWCC for the award," Emma added.

Bernadette Boneham, Scott Patton, Neville and Winifred Campisi, Kevin Boneham, Sylvia Glendenning, Carol Southwell, Emma Phillips, Pat Bailey, Christine and Warick Miskell and Rodney Barnes at the Parkes Leagues Club where the meeting took place.

The Parkes branch of Can Assist is proud of the fact that all their money raised stays locally for support.

The branch has existed in Parkes since November 1986 and Pat herself has been associated for 30 years.

It is one of 57 branches across NSW.

"We treat all our cancer sufferers equally," Pat said.

"With financial assistance for such things as fuel, accommodation, medications and numerous other expenses as required, along with emotional support for them and their families."

During the same meeting the car club also had something to give Can Assist.

They handed over a cheque for $6990 from their annual charity car show in 2025, which along with about $3000 from gate takings, gave Can Assist Parkes almost $10,000 of funding.

In previous years, under the tenure of Christine Miskell, the event has at times raised in excess of $10,000-$15,000, and the club hopes that this support will continue through future years under the guidance of new car show organisers Jo Hemming and Jeff McClurg.

Club president Rodney Barnes also acknowledged the efforts and insight of past president Aidan Ashcroft who established the car show and its connection with Can Assist.

"We were privileged to have Aidan's widow Mel and their children in attendance at the meeting to accept the recognition," Rodney said.