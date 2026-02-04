Farmer, community volunteer and lifelong Trundle resident Ben Kerin has been named the Trundle Citizen of the Year.

Ben, who lives on a property just outside of Trundle with his wife Katie and their five daughters said he was humbled to be recognised among such a strong field of nominees.

“I was very surprised, there were some really high-quality nominees so I certainly wasn’t expecting it,” Ben said.

“It was an honour just to be nominated.”

He was nominated alongside David Ellery, Peter and Robyn Taylor, Brookview Units and Karlos Linder.

Ben believes the award reflects not just his own efforts, but Trundle’s strong culture of volunteering, something he says sets the town apart from many others.

“Trundle is a thriving community compared to a lot of towns of similar size and I really think that’s because of the culture of volunteering here.

“There are so many people who endlessly give their time. Year-in and year-out.”

Ben is involved in a wide range of community groups, holding roles in many.

He is the president of the Trundle Children’s Centre Committee, president of the Trundle Central School P and C, captain of the Backwater fire brigade and an RFS deputy group captain of Group 16, a community member for the P and A Association, former chair of the Central West Lachlan Landcare Group and president of the West Trundle Landcare Group.

Ben’s willingness to put his hand up and volunteer is something he said he was inspired to do from those before him.

“I’ve always been inspired by community members who volunteer endlessly and I guess I just followed their example.

“There are so many people who could have won this award, not just this year but every year,” he said.

Ben believes that Trundle’s success comes from people willing to put their hand up, whether it’s for local schools, festivals, emergency services or community events.

“We’ve got so much going on here, great schools, a great preschool, events like Bush Tucker Day and that doesn’t happen without volunteers," he said.

“That’s why our town is doing so well.”

Looking ahead, Ben said the town’s growing number of young families and young people is a great thing for Trundle's future.

But for Ben, staying in Trundle and raising his family in the town was an easy decision.

“I grew up here in a large family and it was a great way to grow up. Everyone looks after each other here. I wanted our kids to experience the same thing and feel safe in a little community,” Ben said.

Despite his efforts of volunteering Ben was quick to acknowledge his wife Katie, saying the award was very much a shared one.

“This is just as much Katie’s as mine.

“If I’m at a meeting, she’s at home holding everything together. It’s absolutely a team effort.”

Trundle's Young Citizen of the Year Karl Turner with Parkes Australia Day Ambassador Prof HY William Chan and Councillor Doug Pout.

Ben wasn’t the only one to be recognised at Trundle's Australia Day ceremony with Karl Turner and Vashti Williams also recognised for their efforts.

Karl was named the Trundle Youth Person of the Year and Vashti Trundle's Sportsperson of the Year for the second year.

Trundle's Sportsperson of the Year, Vashti Williams wit Parkes Australia Day Ambassador Prof HY William Chan and Councillor Doug Pout.

Certificates of appreciation were also awarded to: Les Whiley, Jackson Whiley, Kayleen Whiley, The Troffs RFS, Trundle Village RFS, Megan O’Toole, Robyne Abernethy, Sally Capell, Trundle Child Care Centre, Trundle Bush Tucker Committee, Ronald Jones, Georgia Watt, Kate Procopis, Jacob Unger and Tim Gillogly.