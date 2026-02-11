BEDGERABONG PICNIC RACES

Saturday, 14 February

The 2026 Bedgerabong Picnic Races is this weekend. The country club is hosting a great day out, with racing from 1.30pm.

There’ll be fashions on the field, children’s entertainment, and great music from Foxxy Cleopatra to take the party into the evening. You do need to get your tickets online, they’re available at 123tix.com.au

TOM CURTAIN TOUR AND OUTBACK EXPERIENCE

Saturday, 14 February

To celebrate the release of his sixth album, multiple Golden Guitar winner and horseman extraordinaire Tom Curtain is hitting the road again and bringing his award-winning outback show Katherine Outback Experience as part of his Here's To You Tour to Condobolin. The show consists of a one hour Katherine Outback Experience Show of real horse training and working dog demonstrations including plenty of hands-on fun for the kids and two hours of live music by Tom Curtain, Laura Frank and Chris Matthews. Tom is passionate about bringing his show to towns and communities that are often overlooked on the entertainment trail. It'll take place at the Pony Club/ Campdraft Grounds, The Gipps Way, Condobolin from 5.30pm to 8.30pm (gates open 5pm). Food/drinks will be available to purchase and it's BYO chairs and picnic blankets. For more information and tickets visit events.humanitix.com/tom-curtain-condobolin-2026

FOOTY FOR FUN PROGRAM

Starting Thursday, 19 February

For three weeks join Creative Community Concepts at Lions Park from 10.30-11.30am at their Footy For Fun program. For kids up to five years old with their parent/caregiver, they can expect to learn basic rugby league skills and participate in fun literacy and numeracy games through physical activities. Kids will receive giveaways over the three weeks, hear from special guest speakers, free refreshments each week and parents/caregivers who attend the three weeks will receive a gift voucher.

MANDALA CREATION WORKSHOP

Saturday, 21 February

Parkes artist and art therapist Maralyn Nash is holding a second workshop in the Marramarra Makerspace Studio that will coincide with the launch of her new book The Naked Artist. The mandala creation workshop will run from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, 21 February. $120 per person and includes all art materials and light refreshments. BYO lunch. Book your tickets at events.humanitix.com/host/maralyn-nash, call 0405 177 488 or email maralynnash2@gmail.com.

MARCH AGAINST INCINERATOR

Saturday, 28 February

Another march against the Energy from Waste incinerator proposed for Parkes is set to take place, but this time it will be farmers hitting the pavement. Parkes farmers are inviting others to join them in the family-friendly march through the CBD as they protest the proposed construction of the facility within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct. The march will begin from the Sir Henry Parkes Statue in the main street, Clarinda Street, at 9.30am and proceed to Cooke Park.

BREASTSCREEN VAN

Monday-Friday, 2-6 March

Book your free breast screen at the mobile BreastScreen Van coming to Parkes in March. Recommended for women aged 40 and over every two years, you will find the van in the Little Theatre carpark on the corner of Bogan and Dalton streets. Call 13 20 50 or book online at breastscreen.nsw.gov.au. No referral is required and the screen is done with female radiographers - 20 minutes could save your life.

RESILIENT KIDS PRESENTATION FOR PARENTS

Tuesday, 3 March

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes presents the Resilient Kids presentation with Dr Justin Coulson. Dr Coulson challenges the idea that childhood should be free from stress and struggle. He argues that challenges are essential for growth and that parents can empower their children by allowing them to experience developmentally appropriate adversity while providing the right kind of support to help them overcome it. This is a free community event at the Parkes High School hall from 5.30-7pm.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY LUNCH

Sunday, 8 March

Parkes Que Club invites you to a two-course luncheon to celebrate International Women's Day at 11.45am at the Parkes Services Club. Guest speakers this year will be Parkes' Junior Citizen of the Year, announced during our Australia Day celebrations, Nenyasha (Asha) Munodawafa, and Australian Dragon Boat member Denise Barham. There will be entertainment, raffle, lucky door prizes and tables displaying/selling products from local women. It costs $45 per person and a free glass of bubbly or orange juice is awaiting you on your arrival. Tickets can be purchased at www.123tix.com.au/events and bookings will close-off on Monday, 2 March.

MR PERFECT

Sunday, 8 March

From 11.30am to 1.30pm at the Rotary Park located at the base of Memorial Hill, Mr Perfect invites men of all ages and backgrounds to a free community BBQ to chat about all things life. This men's mental health initiative is held on the first Sunday of every month.

MULTICULTURAL DINNER

Friday, 13 March, RSVP by 8 March

Were you born in a different country and now reside in Australia? Parkes Rotary Club invites you to a special evening for a night of fellowship, friendship and fun, welcoming and honouring diverse cultures while celebrating Harmony Day. From 6.30pm upstairs at the Parkes Services Club you can expect to be treated with a dinner of traditional foods. Tickets are $10. The event is generously sponsored by Parkes Shire Council and Services Club grants. RSVP by Sunday, 8 March to Graeme on 0439 974 136 or email graeme_hunter@bigpond.com

TRUNDLE BACK IN TIME

Saturday, 14 March

From 9am to 10pm at the Trundle Showground you can find the Trundle Back in Time Vintage Stationary Engine and Truck Show. This year honouring the shearing and timber industries it's a day out in Trundle not to be missed. There will be demonstrations, stationary engines, machinery, vintage trucks, markets stalls, swap meet, live music, kids zones and bar and barbeque.

PARKES HOMEGROWN

Saturday, 21 March

Homegrown Parkes celebrates all things local and sustainable and at March's event will also celebrate cultural diversity as it is also Harmony Day. There will be market stalls, creative workshops and performances, delicious foods and drinks all in Cooke Park. Stay tuned for more information.

PIG RACES

Saturday, 21 March

The Wild Sows, raising money for Wings 4 Kidz, will be hosting the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete and Telescope Tyres Pig Races at the Coachman Hotel. There will be five fun-filled races, many laughs and a whole lot of squealing good times, all for a fantastic cause. All money raised goes directly to Wings 4 Kids, keeping planes flying for regional families in need. Mark your calendars, bring your mates and support this incredible charity. For more information head to The Wild Sows Facebook page.

FLY'N FOR FUN

27-29 March

After the incredible success of Fly’n For Fun 2024, the event is back for 2026 at the Parkes Airport. With a refreshed schedule and expanded offerings, this edition promises to be the biggest and most dynamic yet. Designed as a true celebration of all forms of recreational aviation, the event will showcase everything from light sport and ultralight aircraft to powered parachutes and gyrocopters. Save the date and set your heading for Parkes—Fly’n For Fun 2026 awaits! http://flynforfun.aero/

EUGOWRA MASTERS OF THE MANDAGERY

Saturday, 28 March

The date for the sixth Masters of the Mandagery has been announced for 28 March, 2026. Get your squads together and nominations in for the over 35 men's and over 30 women's masters footy competitions. Head to the Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery Facebook page to submit your nominations. Start stretching!

EUGOWRA BOOTS AND BOWTIES BALL

Saturday, 11 April

Put it in your diary, book the babysitter, Eugowra's Boots and Bowties Ball is on again! This fundraising ball at Eugowra Showground is not to be missed. Roving canapes by Smoking Brothers. Music by Noah Dorin and Foxxy Cleopatra.

TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL

Saturday, 2 May

SAVE THE DATE! It's back! A community group behind the Trundle ABBA Festival Committee is thrilled to announce they’re taking the reins for the next festival - and it’s shaping up to be something special. Lock it into your calendar now and stay tuned - more details are coming in the new year!

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au