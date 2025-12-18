Two of Parkes’ newest police recruits who swapped their city lives for time in the bush, have just completed their first three months on the job.

Probationary Constables Samuel Torr from Shell Cove, near Shellharbour on the south coast and Ethan Sullivan from Penrith are the new faces at the Parkes Police Station, which is within the Central West Police District.

They were part of the graduating class of 366 at the Goulburn Police Academy with their first day on the job in Parkes on 25 August.

Both men were keen to put on the uniform and strap on the boots after months of training.

“It’s good to actually start the job you’ve been training for, for so long,” Probationary Constable Torr said.

The duo applied to become police officers more than a year prior.

For Probationary Constable Torr the anticipation had been building and the experience has been enjoyable.

"I wanted to help people in some capacity," the 25-year-old said, of his motivation to join the NSW Police Force.

"A few years ago a friend of mine attested and we got talking about it.

"The training was enjoyable, challenging at times."

Probationary Constable Sullivan said he's always wanted to become a police officer, since he was a child.

"I wasn't too young to remember the Lindt Cafe siege and that solidified that," the 20-year-old said.

The Lindt Cafe terrorist attack in Martin Place, Sydney occurred 11 years ago to the week: 15-16 December, 2014.

"I'm glad to start actually learning how to do the job," Probationary Constable Sullivan said on his first day.

"Getting a taste of everything and see what I enjoy, what I don't, and see where I go to from here.

"I have always wanted to head out to the country."

Probationary Constable Torr said when it came time to be allocated to a police district, he was happy to go anywhere.

Central West Police District Commander Superintendent Luke Rankin is new into his role too, based at Orange, but not within the Central West.

He started on 3 August after a post in Dubbo as the Operations Manager for the Western Region.

He has 33 years' experience, also working in Mudgee, Bourke and Armidale.

Superintendent Rankin replaced Superintendent Brendan Gorman who was transferred to Blacktown.

Superintendent Rankin was at Parkes Police Station to welcome the two new probationary constables to Parkes on their first day.