Brooke Soeder has made the difficult decision to close her business the Little Black Dress permanently after nine years this 30 December.

But she said the support she's received not only from her customers in this time but from fellow business owners has been incredible.

She's been considering the closure for the last year and a half, saying a range of factors have led her to this decision, not just a poor economic climate and a drop in sales.

"It's been tough with the economy but I just feel it's time for a change too and I'd like to spend more time with my family," Brooke said.

"I would have loved to have sold the business but in the current climate I don't think that's possible."

Brooke also said small businesses face the challenges of online shopping and rising rents.

The Little Black Dress has had a presence in Parkes' business community for 23 years overall, with Brooke taking over the business from Lisa McHatton nine years ago.

"I've been very well supported," Brooke said.

"The community here is fabulous, until you've been here you don't realise how lucky you are.

"Other business owners are very supportive, we're always recommending each other to customers if we don't have what they're looking for.

"You're not alone here.

"It's been a fabulous journey and I have loved it everyday.

"Thank you to each and every one of my beautiful customers. Your support has meant more than words can express, and thank you for being such a cherished part of its story."