The garden duck was made by David Hewett, painted by Dianne Hewett (left), and won by Sharelle MacRae (centre).

On Saturday, 13 December, the Parkes Garden Club had a lovely Christmas lunch attended by 27 members at the Coachman Hotel here in Parkes.

The celebration included an assortment of raffles, with the main raffle prize a lovely garden duck made by David Hewett and painted by Dianne Hewett.

Sharelle MacRae was the lucky winner of the duck.

In other news, among recent monthly meeting highlights for the club was visiting the garden of Lea Douglas in September.

It was a new garden that went under in the flood in November 2022 and is now a tribute to Lea as it has recovered into a well maintained garden.