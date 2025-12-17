Parkes Christian School families have shown strong community spirit in the lead-up to Christmas, donating a large number of toys to the Parkes Combined Charities Christmas Appeal.

The school’s annual Christmas Toy Drive saw gifts quickly fill the space beneath the Christmas tree, with contributions from students and parents across the school.

The donations will be distributed to local families who are experiencing financial hardship during the festive season.

High School Coordinator Miss Oates said the response from the school community had been outstanding.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and families for the generosity they have shown,” she said.

“It’s wonderful to know these gifts will help bring some joy to local children this Christmas. We wish everyone in our community a very Merry Christmas.”

School representatives said the Toy Drive reflected the school’s commitment to supporting the wider Parkes community and encouraging students to look beyond themselves and care for others.