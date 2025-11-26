At 101 years old, Kath Hutchison is still quite active - she bakes and cooks for her family, friends and the wider community.

And she still plays croquet when she can.

She's been supporting the Parkes Croquet Club since it formed just over three years ago and has just been deemed an honorary member.

Kath is now welcome to play in the club's Saturday games with no playing fees.

"The members all love to see her turn up," Parkes Croquet Club president Beth Thomas said.

"When I called around, she had just made date rolls for the Holy Family street stall, and a plum pudding for a friend who was having a family reunion.

"Plus she was preparing lunch for her son Michael, who was coming to visit."

Kath was very touched to receive her honorary membership certificate.

She said she was "thrilled to bits".

"It’s just lovely," she added.

Kath said it's the friendships that keep her coming back to the courts.

"All the people who play are lovely and welcoming."

She recalled her 100th birthday celebrations as a particular favourite "croquet" moment of hers.

Kath had a beautiful croquet-themed birthday cake and celebration, saying it was a wonderful day.

"All the croquet members attended, as well as my son Michael and daughter Sherree Rosser," she said.

"At 101 it’s so good to still be able to enjoy sport, and it’s special to be able to play alongside my daughter, Sherree."

So what's her secret?

"Keep active and involved," she said.

"Get yourself out and work, and don’t sit around whinging. When you keep busy you have no time to worry or whinge.

"I’ve never had time to think about getting old. My husband Keith and I always worked hard.

"We also brought up two lovely children and spent 30 enjoyable years of caravanning, including a few times around Australia.

"I’ve always kept busy and active, and I have always enjoyed such a wonderful life."

Everyone is welcome to come along and join the Parkes Croquet Club on a Saturday morning at 8.45am for a 9am start at the tennis courts in Bushman Street.