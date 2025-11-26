For a decade, Trundle has turned pink for a cause close to the hearts of many.

What began as a small idea sparked by a personal battle has grown into one of the town's most beloved traditions, Trundle Pink Night.

This year's Pink Night marked the tenth and final event for organisers Carolyn Keep and Debbie Veale who announced they are "hanging up their pink shoes" to enjoy some well-earned rest and precious time with their growing families.

Despite numbers being slightly down, the 2025 event raised an impressive $23,674, bringing the total over the decade to a spectacular $231,000 for Cancer Council NSW.

"The night started because of my own breast cancer diagnosis," Carolyn shared.

"I just wanted to bring awareness. In our little town of Trundle so many women were diagnosed around the same time as me. I wanted to give back and that's what we've done."

That first Pink Night at the Trundle Golf Club was a leap of faith.

"We weren't even sure if people would come. As it turned out, we got absolutely smashed!

"We ran out of food, plates, cutlery, we had a line out the door. We never anticipated the way the town embraced it."

From that night onward, Pink Night became bigger each year and attracted incredible donations, even in tough times.

When asked if Carolyn had a highlight over the 10 years of Trundle Pink Nights, she didn't hesitate to mention Erin O'Leary.

"Meeting Erin O'Leary was my biggest highlight. She was diagnosed at just 24 and spoke to the young girls about knowing your bodies," Carolyn said.

Erin spoke at last year's fundraising night and she returned to this year's Pink Night with some amazing news to share.

"She just had a baby! Seeing that happy ending was beautiful."

Stories like Erin's are why events like Trundle Pink Night are so important.

These events help fund life-saving research, support services and education programs that make a difference.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 85.

Thanks to fundraising efforts like Trundle's, survival rates have improved dramatically from les than 50 per cent in the early 1980s to around 72 per cent today.

But the fight isn't over. Every day almost 70 women is Australia hear those dreaded words: "you have cancer."

While survival rates have increased, continued research and support are vital.

Here's how Trundle Pink Night's fundraising over 10 years could have contributed to research, advocacy and support:

Research related:

$100,000 Funds one year salary for a research assistant to work full-time on a research project

$50,000 allows for a pilot research study to be conducted

$15,000 Can allow access to cancer tissue samples from 100 cancer patients so we can learn how to better detect and prevent cancer

Prevention and Advocacy related:

$75,000 will support a public awareness campaign on alcohol and cancer

$50,000 could fund a rural community advocacy media campaign

$10,000 could fund a community organisation to receive tailored support with addressing smoking and support people who access their service to quit smoking

Cancer Information and Support related:

$5,000 will contribute to funding a Cancer Council Liaison

$1,000 provides four patients with free transport to treatment support throughout their cancer treatment

$720 enables access to professional counselling (6 sessions x $120) for a person affected by cancer, who is experiencing financial hardship that may preclude access to this beneficial support

$600 can provide four nights' accommodation for patients travelling for cancer treatment

Every donation, big or small contributes to progress and saving lives.

Carolyn credits Trundle's generosity for the event's success.

"Even in hard times, this town just comes together," she said.

"I'm so grateful for our donors and supporters year in, year out. To raise $231,000 in a little town like ours, it's astounding."

While Carolyn and Debbie step back, Trundle Pink Night isn't stopping anytime soon.

"It's too good to stop, I'm 100 per cent certain it will go ahead," Carolyn assured.

From the bottom of their hearts, Carolyn and Debbie thank everyone who donated, attended and supported Pink Night over the years.

"I am grateful to our team for their support over the 10 years. It's been overwhelming really and our donors, I'm just so grateful for their contribution year in, year out. We had a holiday in Palm Cove in Cairns donated four years in a row, that was sensational.

"I did sort of worry for a little while because donations were slow this year but right at the last minute, they all came in.

"Even in hard times, this town comes together and I am very grateful," Carolyn added.

Women aged 40 and over are encouraged to book a free mammogram through BreastScreen Australia as early detection saves lives.