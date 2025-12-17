Holiday revellers who take the time to plan how they’ll get home after a few drinks have the chance to be rewarded for their good choices as the Plan B - Win A Swag campaign returns to western region pubs and clubs.

The annual initiative reinforces the message that if you drink you should plan to not drive, and promotes alternative transport options to help motorists make safe choices about getting home.

Council's road safety and injury prevention officer, Melanie Suitor, said the Plan B - Win A Swag campaign reminds everyone celebrating over the holiday period to make planning how they’ll get home safely after drinking a key part of their preparations.

“Summer is a great time for catching up with family and friends and the Plan B - Win A Swag campaign is simply designed to encourage motorists to make positive choices to get home safely after drinking," she said.

“The campaign, implemented by the councils in partnership with Transport for NSW, is going digital this year. Patrons at participating venues can scan a QR code for their chance to win a swag valued at around $250."

There are 33 local participating venues across the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Council areas, these include:

• BWS Forbes

• BWS Forbes Drive Thru

• Club Forbes

• Forbes Golf and Sportsman Hotel

• Forbes Sport and Recreation Club

• Globe Hotel - Forbes

• Broadway Hotel - Parkes

• BWS Parkes Cellars

• BWS Parkes Plaza

• Cambridge Hotel - Parkes

• Parkes Bowling and Sports Club

• Parkes Golf Club

• Parkes Liquorland

• Parkes Railway Bowling Club

• Parkes Services Club

• Clubhouse Hotel - Peak Hill

• Peak Hill Bowling Club

• Railway Hotel - Parkes

• Royal Hotel - Parkes

• The Grand Drive Thru - Parkes

• Bogan Gate Pub

• The Rabbit Trap Hotel - Albert

• Tottenham Hotel

• Trundle Services Club

• Tullamore Bowling and Citizens Club

• Tullamore Hotel

“The message is clear: if you plan to drink, plan not to drive and have a Plan B," Ms Suitor said.

"You might think you’re OK to get behind the wheel but even a few drinks can affect your driving, placing you and others on the road at risk.

"We want people to make planning their trip home as much a part of planning an afternoon or night out as choosing where you’re going or what you’re wearing."

Ms Suitor said your Plan B this summer could be as simple as leaving the car at home and catching a cab or bus, choosing a designated driver, calling a mate for a lift or deciding to stay the night somewhere safe.

“But whatever your Plan B is, know it and stick to it – for your sake and the sake of every other road user,” Ms Suitor said.

To encourage safer celebrating this summer, patrons at 334 pubs, clubs and bottle shops across western NSW are being invited to enter a competition to win a swag at each participating venue, valued at around $250 each.

Entrants at these participating venues can take part in the Win A Swag initiative simply by scanning a QR code and telling us their Plan B for getting home safely.

"Statistics show the devastating impact of alcohol on the state’s road toll, with drink driving playing a part in around 16 per cent of all fatal crashes in NSW from 2020 to 2024 -that’s a terrible statistic and we all have a role to play in making our roads safer,” Ms Suitor said.

The Plan B - Win A Swag initiative will run throughout December and January.

Terms and conditions are available at participating venues.