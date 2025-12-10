Trundle has a reason to celebrate these summer holidays with the official completion of the upgraded courts at Berryman Oval.

The revitalised facility now boasts two new tennis courts alongside a multi-use basketball/netball court.

The upgrade forms part of stage one of the Berryman Oval Community Assets Program which aims to restore and enhance community facilities following the 2022 storms and floods.

Parkes Shire Council coordinated the works with local contractors playing a key role in bringing the vision to life.

Total Groundworx completed civil works, drainage and base construction; concrete was completed by Red Construction; Central West Fencing and Maintenance installed sleek new powder-coated fencing; and Tuff Group installed the stunning new synthetic turf surface.

The courts are now ready for action just in time for the school holidays.

Residents are reminded to help keep the courts in top condition by ensuring there is no skateboarding, bicycle riding, roller skating or scooter riding on the new surface and the gates are closed when entering or leaving the courts.

The improvements don't stop there either.

Next up will be carpark upgrades, followed by enhancements to the pool pump and shed after the swim season.

This project was funded by the Australian and NSW Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements ensuring the courts are not only functional but more resilient for the future.