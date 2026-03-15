As a way to recognise and celebrate International Women’s Day, Parkes Painting Group led a creative painting session with a team from Northparkes Operations.

Northparkes said it was a chance to connect, reflect and celebrate the incredible women in their workplace and community.

They also attended a Women in Mining Network NSW Central West luncheon in Orange, joining industry peers to acknowledge the achievements of women in mining and the important work still ahead in building a more inclusive future.

The gathering featured a speaking panel of four women: Evolution Mining people and culture manager Penny Johnson, Regis Resources health, safety, environment and community manager Danielle Papich, people and culture leader Michelle Morton, and Newmont - Cadia Valley Operations superintendent operations Amanda West.

“Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make the week meaningful,” Northparkes Operations shared on Facebook.

“Here’s to continuing the conversation and championing equity - not just this week, but every day.”