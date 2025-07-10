Parkes Croquet Club hosted what will be the first of many new coaching sessions that are being offered by Croquet NSW.

Called Player and Coach Education (PACE), it's a new and free coaching initiative through Croquet NSW and the local club was the first club in NSW to host it on 17 June.

Croquet members from Parkes, Cowra, Dubbo and Orange were coached by head Croquet NSW Coach Peter Freer from Canberra who ran a Ricochet Foundation coaching session.

Nineteen players attended the day-long session which covered ricochet skills, tactics, rules and drills.

This session was coordinated by president of the Parkes Croquet Club Beth Thomas.

Players enjoyed morning and afternoon tea and were all keen to learn more about ricochet and mallet skills according to Mr Freer.