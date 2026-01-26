A stunning community hall mural involving 82 artists, an outstanding year in theatre and a local artist dedicated to community projects and supporting others like her.

These are our Australia Day Cultural Award recipients this year.

Adavale Lane Community Centre Committee and members, Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society and visual artist and arts advocate Helen Gray claimed the top three cultural awards presented during the official Australia Day ceremony in Cooke Park on Monday.

Visual Arts Award: Adavale Lane Community Centre Committee and members mural

A group of 82 artists of all ages came together to create a truly remarkable mural at Adavale Lane Community Centre, capturing the warmth, spirit, and sense of belonging in its community.

Titled “Who We Are and Where We Live”, the mural depicts families, farm life and the beauty of our country, reflecting the heart of Australia.

Over four years, the artists worked as a team to paint 300 detailed canvases spanning 9mx4m, supported by the incredible coordination of Daneille Diener, who fought back tears upon accepting their award on Australia Day.

The community was involved every step of the way - from sharing photos and choosing images to painting the canvases together - creating a powerful experience of teamwork, creativity, and togetherness.

This extraordinary project was brought to life by:

Julie Westley, Mitchell Westcott, Wendy Richards, Dawn Liddane, Sally Hoy, Kerry Davies, Di Hutchins, Joan Ash, Kim Chambers, Allan Wright, Brett Foran, Sue Woods, Jennifer Hoy, Heather Moss, Kath Lemon, Robyn Morrissey, Heather Green, Val Woods, Laini Hoy, Sally Diener, Jill Crisp, Carole Corbett, Daneille Diener, Kelley Westcott, Lesley Fisher.

Maria George, Cathy Bendall, Maddy Woods, Margaret Shepherd, Margaret Marshall, Liz Tanswell, Bella Diener, Skye Westcott, Annette Witherow, Pippa Westcott, Alissa Carpenter, Rhys Hutchins, Elka Townsend, Betty Rosser, Isabelle Noakes, Elise Jackson, Jade Richards, Andrew Rawsthorne, Bruce Foran, Jade Chellas, Donna Shaw, Lesley Jelbart.

Sheree Chellas, Cailin Westcott, Courtney Westcott, Judi Unger, Lee Byrne, Ebony Fisher, Charlotte Smith, Vincent Harvey, Hannah Harvey, Charli Townsend, Elsie Littlewood, Meagan Byrne, Chloe Allan, Telli Yilmaz, Layla Yilmaz.

Lyndal Edge, Lyn Frecklington, Amy Tanswell, Lisa Fisher, Cameron Noakes, Ann Olsen, Miranda Jelbart, Heather Smith, Laura Mansekk, Julie Macaulay, Isaac Hoy, Sarah Townsend, Pearl Farlow, Robert Fuffill, Prue Britt, Kath Diener, Erica Mrak, Jane Oram, Julie Herring, Annie Neubeck.

Lyn Townsend accepted the Performance Award for Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society on Australia Day.

Performance Award: Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society

The Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society has once again demonstrated why it is a cornerstone of cultural life of the region, delivering three outstanding productions in 2025.

Their year began with Mamma Mia, directed by Lyn Townsend, performed in front of capacity audiences on 11 occasions - setting a record for the Society and showcasing the exceptional talents of local performers, musicians, and technical crews.

The second production, the junior musical Frozen, also drew full houses and was directed by Lyn Townsend with support from Angie Drooger, Rachel Westcott, and Hannah Farrant-Jayet.

The year concluded with a spectacular performance of Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Hannah Symonds, which impressed audiences with its humour, puppetry, and outstanding performances.

Many attendees were first-time musical-goers and left eager to return, a testament to the Society’s ability to inspire and entertain.

So exceptional a year it's been for the Society, it has received a record 22 Canberra Area Theatre (CAT) Award nominations for these three productions: 11 for Little Shop of Horrors, seven for Frozen Jr and four for Mumma Mia.

With members from across the region - Orange, Cowra, Forbes, Grenfell and Bedgerabong - the Society blends local and regional talent to deliver high-quality theatre.

Parkes M & D continues to uphold a proud legacy of top class performances and remains a vital part of the Parkes Shire’s cultural landscape.

Jenny Short accepted Helen Gray's Cultural Lifetime Achievement Award on her behalf on Australia Day.

Cultural Lifetime Achievement Award: Helen Gray

Helen Gray is a talented visual artist and an extraordinary advocate for the arts in the Parkes Shire.

Working across multiple mediums - including oil painting, lino printing, micro mosaics, silk screen printing, and drawing - Helen generously shares her skills and enthusiasm with the community.

She has contributed widely, volunteering for local projects, assisting schools, and leading public art initiatives such as the Trundle Library mural.

She has collaborated with the Trundle RSL on photographic portraits of local soldiers, supported arts festivals, and provided workshops in Trundle, Tullamore, and Parkes.

As a trained teacher and long-time fine arts steward for the Trundle P&A Society, Helen nurtures students and young artists, helping them develop skills and meaningful connections through creativity.

"Her dedication, generosity and passion for the arts have enriched countless lives, making Helen Gray a truly deserving recipient of the Cultural Lifetime Achievement Award", Helen's award nomination read.