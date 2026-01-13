What a rocking and rolling good time Parkes Dance Co had at this year's Parkes Elvis Festival.

The studio wrapped up the 2026 festival with their most successful Parkes Elvis Festival Rock n Roll competition year to date.

Parkes School of Dance also had a good year with multiple awards.

14 and Under First - Eva Barnett and Maddie Barker. 18 and Under Third - Holly Hayward and Savannah Ross. 18 and Under Second - Matt and Sophie Glasson. 18 and Under First - Mae Woolstencroft and Lila Gascoigne. 20-30 Second - Nat Williams and Isabella Hughes. 20-30 First - Gracey Denham-Jones and Maddie. Masters Third - Trevor and Carmen Winfield. Masters Second - Daryl and June Mitson. Masters First - Ms Hayes and Todd Smith. Showcase Third - Nova Memphis Movers. Showcase Second - Parkes Dance Co Intermediate Troupe. Showcase First - Parkes Dance Co Seniors. 10 and under Encouragement Award - Parkes School of Dance. 10 and under Third - Aysla Hood and Olive. 10 and under Second - Birdie and Florence. 10 and under First - Ivy Hawken and Harriet Rosser. 14 and Under Third - Emerson Kaden and Pipa ten Cate da Silva. 14 and Under Second - Isabelle and Breanna Powell.

