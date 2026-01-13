PHOTO
What a rocking and rolling good time Parkes Dance Co had at this year's Parkes Elvis Festival.
The studio wrapped up the 2026 festival with their most successful Parkes Elvis Festival Rock n Roll competition year to date.
Parkes School of Dance also had a good year with multiple awards.
Here are the results:
Showcase First - Parkes Dance Co Seniors
Showcase Second - Parkes Dance Co Intermediate Troupe
Showcase Third - Nova Memphis Movers
Individual section winners:
10 and under Encouragement Award - Parkes School of Dance
10 and under Third - Aysla Hood and Olive
10 and under Second - Birdie and Florence
10 and under First - Ivy Hawken and Harriet Rosser
14 and Under Third - Emerson Kaden and Pipa ten Cate da Silva
14 and Under Second - Isabelle and Breanna Powell
14 and Under First - Eva Barnett and Maddie Barker
18 and Under Third - Holly Hayward and Savannah Ross
18 and Under Second - Matt and Sophie Glasson
18 and Under First - Mae Woolstencroft and Lila Gascoigne
20-30 Second - Nat Williams and Isabella Hughes
20-30 First - Gracey Denham-Jones and Maddie
Masters Third - Trevor and Carmen Winfield
Masters Second - Daryl and June Mitson
Masters First - Ms Hayes and Todd Smith