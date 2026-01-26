The Bartley's Bakers/Ray White Hound Dog Competition during the Parkes Elvis Festival has quickly become a festival favourite for visitors and locals alike.

Both dogs and owners parade their best Elvis inspired outfits on the red carpet whether it's a classic Elvis look or outfits inspired from the festival theme.

Here are this year's winners:

Winner of the Best Themed Costume (Love Me tender) - Maverick and Vicki Astle

First place Owner and Dog Combo - John and Vicki Astle

Second place Owner and Dog Combo - Gabby Blackhall and Randall

First place Elvis Jumpsuit Category - Eliza Jagusiak with Millie

Mille took out the category with her Elvis Aloha jumpsuit which was made locally by Parkes Sew and Go.

gallery image
gallery image

Missie and her owner and Mate the rescue dog with his owner.
gallery image
gallery image

The bank robbers and the train.
gallery image
gallery image

Donna Shaw with Coco and Eliza Jagusiak with Millie.
gallery image
gallery image

Vicki Astle with Maverick and Jaime Cox with 14 year old Max.
gallery image
gallery image

Mate was dressed to impress.
gallery image
gallery image

Dianne Acheson with Maverick.
gallery image
gallery image

Vicki Astle with Maverick.
gallery image
gallery image

Donna Shaw with Coco.
gallery image
gallery image

Brenda Armstrong with Mate.
gallery image
gallery image

Sheena Finlay with Rose.
gallery image
gallery image

Deb Pagsanjan with Beau entered multiple categories.
gallery image
gallery image

Dianne Acheson with Maverick.
gallery image
gallery image

Millie in her Elvis Aloha Jumpsuit made by Parkes Sew & Go.
gallery image
gallery image

Winner of the Best Themed Costume - Maverick and Vicki Astle - pictured with Judge Nola Short.
gallery image
gallery image

First place in the Elvis Jumpsuit category was Eliza Jagusiak with Millie, pictured with judge Alison Collins.