The Bartley's Bakers/Ray White Hound Dog Competition during the Parkes Elvis Festival has quickly become a festival favourite for visitors and locals alike.

Both dogs and owners parade their best Elvis inspired outfits on the red carpet whether it's a classic Elvis look or outfits inspired from the festival theme.

Here are this year's winners:

Winner of the Best Themed Costume (Love Me tender) - Maverick and Vicki Astle

First place Owner and Dog Combo - John and Vicki Astle

Second place Owner and Dog Combo - Gabby Blackhall and Randall

First place Elvis Jumpsuit Category - Eliza Jagusiak with Millie

Mille took out the category with her Elvis Aloha jumpsuit which was made locally by Parkes Sew and Go.