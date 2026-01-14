BIG SUMMER READ

Until 31 January

Register at the Library for the BIG Summer Read. Children and teems aged 0-18, read, and log as many books as you can over summer to earn fun rewards and go in the running to win fantastic prizes. Join in person, at the Parkes Shire Library branches or online at https://readbooks.com.au/bsr

PEAK HILL ROOSTERS FAMILY NIGHT

Friday, 16 January

The Peak Hill Roosters first event of the 2026 is a family night under the stars at the Peak Hill Pool. Come along and cool down, and get to know the players from 6pm to 9pm.

FOOTY CLINIC

Monday, 19 January

The Rugby Speed Coach is bringing its speed clinic designed exclusively for footy players to Parkes these school holidays, which is among a series of clinics across Regional NSW. It's designed for football players aged eight to 14 and covers speed for rugby union, league, touch and Oztag. Register online at https://www.rugbyspeedcoach.com/upcoming-footy-clinics or call 0401 810 301.

ABORIGINAL YOUTH WORKSHOPS

Wednesday, 21 January

If you're looking for something meaningful these school holidays, why not join the Parkes PCYC for a day of culture, connection and learning. They're holding two free workshops: A spear throwing workshop with Tyrone Robinson from 11am–1pm (lunch provided) and a youth yarning circle (eight years and over) from 1pm-2.30pm. Registration is required at https://forms.office.com/r/CGf5eA9Z4v and limited places are available. Please arrive early if you are not already a member and need to complete a form. It's a welcoming space to learn, listen, connect and share stories. Come as you are and bring your stories. This event is proudly supported by Evolution Mining.

SULLIVANS LADIES DAY

Saturday, 24 January

Start your Australia Day weekend at the Parkes Jockey Club with an afternoon for the girls. Featuring a seven race TAB meeting, live music by Noah Dorin, reserved seating packages, kids activities, bar, bookies and canteen this is a day out not to be missed. The dress code is summer chic so make sure to wear your summer best. More details to follow!

AUSTRALIA DAY KITE FESTIVAL

Monday, 26 January

The Australia Day Parkes Kite Festival will be back at Northparkes Oval on 26 January from 8am. In previous years there has been up to 100 kites in the sky at the oval on Australia Day. Organisers are wondering if there could be up to 200 kites up at one time? Join in on the fun to kick off your Australia Day.

VOICES OF LEAGUE AFTERNOON

Saturday, 31 January

Join the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club for food, fun and football vibes all around at their Old Boys and Girls Voices of League afternoon. What to expect: Talks with ex-NRL coach and players including Chris Anderson, Ben Roarty, Steve Reardon, and special guest NRLW’s and Parkes' own Elizabeth MacGregor. Elizabeth, for those who don’t know, is a local Parkes girl playing some fantastic football for the Bulldogs. Special guest MC will be Sky Racing commentator Dave Carlson and there will be Chinese smorgasbord with two beer/wine drinks. It takes place at the Trundle Services Club at 2pm. Tickets are $125 via direct deposit (See Trundle Boomers Facebook page) or can be purchased at the club's bar.

ART THERAPY WORKSHOP

Saturday, 7 February

Parkes artist and art therapist Maralyn Nash is holding workshops in the Marramarra Makerspace Studio that will coincide with the launch of her new book The Naked Artist. An introduction to art therapy will be her first workshop from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, 7 February. $120 per person and includes all art materials and light refreshments. BYO lunch. Book your tickets at events.humanitix.com/host/maralyn-nash, call 0405 177 488 or email maralynnash2@gmail.com.

AUTHOR TALK

Wednesday, 11 February

Parkes Shire Library is gearing up for its first author event for 2026. Join them on 11 February at 6pm for a free in-conversation author event with debut local author Maralyn Nash to discuss her book “The Naked Artist Journey”. Come along and hear about the story of Maralyn’s life through art, adventurous travel, and art therapy. To book contact the Parkes Library on 6861 2309 or book online: events.humanitix.com/author-talk-maralyn-nash. Refreshments available.

MANDALA CREATION WORKSHOP

Saturday, 21 February

Parkes artist and art therapist Maralyn Nash is holding a second workshop in the Marramarra Makerspace Studio that will coincide with the launch of her new book The Naked Artist. The mandala creation workshop will run from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, 21 February. $120 per person and includes all art materials and light refreshments. BYO lunch. Book your tickets at events.humanitix.com/host/maralyn-nash, call 0405 177 488 or email maralynnash2@gmail.com.

PIG RACES

Saturday, 21 March

The Wild Sows, raising money for Wings 4 Kidz, will be hosting the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete and Telescope Tyres Pig Races at the Coachman Hotel. There will be five fun-filled races, many laughs and a whole lot of squealing good times, all for a fantastic cause. All money raised goes directly to Wings 4 Kids, keeping planes flying for regional families in need. Mark your calendars, bring your mates and support this incredible charity. For more information head to The Wild Sows Facebook page.

FLY'N FOR FUN

27-29 MARCH

After the incredible success of Fly’n For Fun 2024, the event is back for 2026 at the Parkes Airport. With a refreshed schedule and expanded offerings, this edition promises to be the biggest and most dynamic yet. Designed as a true celebration of all forms of recreational aviation, the event will showcase everything from light sport and ultralight aircraft to powered parachutes and gyrocopters. Save the date and set your heading for Parkes—Fly’n For Fun 2026 awaits! http://flynforfun.aero/

EUGOWRA MASTERS OF THE MANDAGERY

Saturday, 28 March

The date for the sixth Masters of the Mandagery has been announced for 28 March, 2026. Get your squads together and nominations in for the over 35 men's and over 30 women's masters footy competitions. Head to the Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery Facebook page to submit your nominations. Start stretching!

TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL

Saturday, 2 May

SAVE THE DATE! It's back! A community group behind the Trundle ABBA Festival Committee is thrilled to announce they’re taking the reins for the next festival - and it’s shaping up to be something special. Lock it into your calendar now and stay tuned - more details are coming in the new year!

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au