Neil Naveau reported a power outage during the production which couldn't be identified so he tested and tagged all power cords used. He also said the mikes used in Wicked were old ones used before and cost of repair was an ongoing Society cost and not a show one. Brian Townsend confirmed the $20k was allocated for his power tools. Lisa and Lyn were on the sub committee for a Social Service Disability grant, together with Rhyse Forrestal, Christa Radley and Indigo Kriedmann and responsible for implementing/ coordinating activities The social history website is to now include all history articles for the M&D.