With the year starting off with the threat of the pandemic ever present, the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society was looking at how to operate under these circumstances.
Implementation of a new covid safety plan with three new first aid kits located through out the theatre, hand operated sanitisers at the main entrance and back stage, plus a defibrillator which the health officer, Nigel, tested and demonstrated to members.
Other business dealt with included, updating the asset register, offer of an AOW script writing course, council would consider paying half the cost of security cameras and the use of promotional gear such as hats and mugs etc.
In March the AGM was held where Lisa was returned for her second term, promising to come up with ideas and plans to make the Society safe and profitable. Lisa commented there was not only the pandemic but it had started a toilet paper war. The committee as a whole was returned unopposed.
One new initiative came from the Parkes Shire Arts Advisory Council promoting an Arts Revival Festival at the end of the year, allowing artists to create and perform since due to the restrictions of 50 per cent on audience numbers, "Into the Woods" would not reprise.
In May, Sharon Ross and Tania Iffland met with Lisa to discuss the new lease agreement amounting to $6200/annum. AOW provided $4000 to the Society to conduct educational based workshops. Disability Australia made a $20,000 grant to the Society for social and community participation for the disabled, Lyn has a few ideas on how to utilise this grant.
"Wicked" finally got under way with a good response from the public, mainly due to the Dine and Discover vouchers and the public's lack of entertainment. Directed by Lyn who put her own personality into the production due to the extended rehearsal period, with the same applying to Neil as musical director who with the 10 member band of Helen Hurley, Nigel Thomas, Alison Westcott, Liz Macraild, Ester Bruce, Kayla Hall, Andrew Hall, Eliza Noakes, Phil Redenbach and Duncan Clement had rehearsed to perfection over 10 months so that when the two groups came together on stage most of the work had been done.
Assisting Lyn, her two daughters, Kate and Gracie very capably handled the choreography, while Gail Smith and Carolyn Butler coaxed the maximum from the cast voices. The main leads playing Elphaba, Galinda and Fiyero were Hannah Symonds, Shannen Toole and Matt Prow, this trio were truly inspirational and enthused the cast. Unfortunately Hannah was too sick at the very end and missed the final performance, Jessica Westcott, a professional singer from the Australian Opera, stepped up and sang the role saving the day. Jessica is a member of the very talented Neil and Alison Westcott family.
Main cast members were Bill Jayet, Georgia Sideris, Henry Best, Christie Green and Aaron Kingham with 24 supporting actors filling the various roles. Lighting and sound were handled by Lisa Ramsay, Liz Naveau with Neil Naveau and Darren Mann. The main back stage crew were the regular team of Brian Townsend, Russell Tanswell, Ray Brown with Jess Wright.
"Wicked" was a great show from start to finish, liked and applauded by all who saw the musical.
Neil Naveau reported a power outage during the production which couldn't be identified so he tested and tagged all power cords used. He also said the mikes used in Wicked were old ones used before and cost of repair was an ongoing Society cost and not a show one. Brian Townsend confirmed the $20k was allocated for his power tools. Lisa and Lyn were on the sub committee for a Social Service Disability grant, together with Rhyse Forrestal, Christa Radley and Indigo Kriedmann and responsible for implementing/ coordinating activities The social history website is to now include all history articles for the M&D.
In the rundown to the end of the year, a chemical cupboard was supplied and fitted by BDN for $750 and the Society subscribed to Dropbox through Connecting Up for $65/annum.
Both the Society productions of "Big" and "Turning Tables" have been postponed until the 2022 season. My recording of the Society history of 52 chapters to 2021 has been an epic and interesting journey which I have enjoyed.
As I come to the end of the Parkes M&D history series, I look back with pleasure that this is a record from 1875 to 2021 of a many and varied group of people who have gathered together to provide entertainment for the district through the Society.
It has been a difficult task in some ways refraining from being too explicit about some of the personalities and their shenanigans but I hope future readers will gain much from this 146 year history on a Society that has had a battle to carry on when two World Wars intervened.
In my 72 years' association with the Society, there have been members who have led the Society and had the foresight to encourage the Society to build and outfit the "Little Theatre" with the cooperation of the local council, to the stage where it is rated one of the best amateur theatre's functioning. May the theatre play a large part in the well being of our community for years to come.
Warwick Tom, who is now 89, recalls it wasn't until 1950/51 when the Society became more established and at just 16 years of age he started his theatrical career and was appointed their vice president.
