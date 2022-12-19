The female ensemble in Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's winter production of Turning Tables has been recognised as an ensemble of excellence.
Recognising and honouring theatrical excellence in an era of disruption is how the organisers behind the Canberra Area Theatre or CAT Awards have described these past two years of a pandemic.
What would have been the 28th CAT Awards, the ACT's and southern NSW's premier theatrical awards, turned into 'Best In Show' on Sunday afternoon, December 18.
The pandemic's continuing impact meant the CAT Awards' traditional ceremony had to be re-imagined for a second time.
"Last year we had 'CATs Interrupted', this year it's 'Best In Show," said CATS founder Coralie Wood.
"Instead of single winners in set categories the CAT Awards judges decided to honour excellence wherever they found it."
More than 60 recipients of 'CATs Interrupted Best In Show' certificates of excellence and commendation were announced at an event at Canberra Repertory's Theatre 3.
Among the seven ensembles named for a certificate of excellence were the women from Parkes for their ensemble performance in Turning Tables in July.
Recipients represented theatre companies from a huge geographical area of NSW, from Campbelltown in the north to Moruya in the south and across to Parkes, and the ACT.
"Hopefully in 2023 we'll be back to a more traditional awards ceremony. Fingers crossed!" Coralie said.
