Parkes Champion-Post

CATs 'Interrupted' present Best In Show certificates of excellence, one to Parkes' Turning Tables

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated December 19 2022 - 8:00pm, first published 6:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ensemble of Christa Radley, Ruth Barnes, Christie Green, Maddison Collits and Shev Brown has received a certificate of excellence from the organisers of the CAT Awards. Picture by Jenny Kingham

The female ensemble in Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's winter production of Turning Tables has been recognised as an ensemble of excellence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.