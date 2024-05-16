Rosedurnate Aged Care facility to close

Rosedurnate Aged Care Centre in Parkes will be shutting down following a comprehensive strategic review by the Salvation Army Aged Care
The decision to divest will also impact the Canowindra community due to Moyne Aged Care Centre in Canowindra to be sold
"The decision to divest services in Central West NSW was very difficult given the long history of both sites," Stephen Macliver AM, the National Director of Salvation Army Aged Care said.
"However, we are pleased to announce that Roshana Care Group will assume the ongoing operation of Moyne Aged Care Centre from 28 June 2024, and we will work closely with them to ensure a smooth transition for all residents, their representatives and our staff."
"Sadly, we were not able to secure a similar arrangement for Rosedurnate Aged Care Centre and Retirement Village and it will close in the coming months," Mr Macliver said.
The decision regarding the Parkes site was influenced by an assessment indicating that the aging buildings no longer met the needs of residents and staff.
"A comprehensive assessment of the Parkes site found it no longer met the needs of residents and staff due to the age of the buildings and would require significant investment to bring them up to the high standards they deserved," Mr Macliver said.
"We will be working closely with aged care providers in the local Parkes area to ensure continuity of care and support for residents," Mr Macliver said.
"We understand this may be unsettling for some of our residents, their families and staff, but we will do everything we can to make the transition as seamless as possible."
Letter from Parkes Shire Council Mayor Neil Westcott:
On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, I received numerous calls from residents alarmed by an onsite announcement that Rosedurnate Aged Care Centre was to close, followed later by a letter from The Salvation Army. The news completely blind-sided everyone, none more so than Council. I was born there, my father was born there, my grandmother was cared for there, as were so many others, Rosedurnate is an ICON for healthcare in Parkes.
As Mayor, and speaking on behalf of my fellow Councillors, our first and deepest concern is for the welfare of those in care, their families, and the dedicated staff. Their care and transition is our greatest priority and we will be doing everything we can to ensure that proper oversight and respect is provided.
The Salvation Army own and operate Rosedurnate, an organisation with vision and values. These include integrity, compassion, and respect but sadly, in my view, these organisational values have now been betrayed by the Aged Care department of the Salvation Army's business. This decision is disastrous for residents, family and community alike.
Unfortunately, no attempt has been made to work with the community, to build new facilities, or to consider refurbishment. Instead, they have simply withdrawn from Regional NSW to the city.
A quick online search of current Salvation Army Aged Care Facilities and their location is sadly revealing.
Obviously, Aged Care providers are not banks or mines...they deal in the lives of people; our most vulnerable aging people, who surely have the right to age in their own community.
I'm confident that the current staff of Rosedurnate, whom we appreciate and respect, are there to journey with those residents, who will now more than ever, need a caring hand. l will persist with my advocacy until we find out how every resident of Rosedurnate will be cared for in this transition, as we deeply care about the welfare of those people.
We have contacted our local Members Phil Donato MP and the Hon Michael McCormack, who are elevating the matter to the respective State and Commonwealth Ministers. We are also in contact with the CEO of the Western NSW Local Health District.
The Salvation Army have been clear in their complete withdrawal from the region, so we will now reach out to the remaining Aged Care providers to explore opportunities for their expansion.
Parkes is in the centre of so much activity and opportunity. We will continue to ensure our growing vibrant community has all the facilities our town and region deserves, which includes caring for our aged community members.
Sincerely,
Cr Neil Westcott, Mayor of Parkes Shire.
Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has expressed his dismay after learning Salvation Army Aged Care will be divesting its residential aged care services in Central West New South Wales.
"With the closure of Parkes' Rosedurnate Aged Care Centre and Retirement Village, about 45 residents will be displaced, with no clear facility at which they will be rehomed.
"I'm calling on the Government for urgent intervention into this matter to ensure no resident is left without adequate care.
"Just because a place such as Parkes or Canowindra is four or so hours from Sydney does not mean their residents are any less deserving of first-class aged care and retirement facilities.
"It is clear this Government's policies have made it tougher for regional, rural and remote aged care providers to operate - and this needs to change.
"We cannot leave our most vulnerable out on a lurch and I will continue to work hard with all stakeholders to seek a desirable outcome for all parties concerned."
