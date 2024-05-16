Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rosedurnate Aged Care facility to close

May 16 2024 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosedurnate Aged Care Centre in Parkes will be shutting down following a comprehensive strategic review by the Salvation Army Aged Care.
Rosedurnate Aged Care Centre in Parkes will be shutting down following a comprehensive strategic review by the Salvation Army Aged Care.

Rosedurnate Aged Care Centre in Parkes will be shutting down following a comprehensive strategic review by the Salvation Army Aged Care

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.